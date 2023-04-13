International
Misinformation Nation
Misinformation Nation
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Robert Califf blamed “misinformation” for the drop in life expectancy in the United States over the past several years – and it’s something that “bothers him a lot,” he said.
cartoons
ted rall
misinformation
life expectancy
us
“Why aren’t we using medical products as effectively and efficiently as our peer countries? A lot of it has to do with choices that people make because of the things that influenced their thinking,” Cliff claimed, noting that there’s a reason the US is “last place” in terms of projected lifespan when compared to similar first-world nations.According to data compiled by the Kaiser Family Foundation, average life expectancy in the US recently plummeted nearly three years, from 78.8 in 2019 to 76.1 in 2021.
Misinformation Nation

04:01 GMT 13.04.2023
© Sputnik / Ted RallMisinformation Health Slump
Misinformation Health Slump - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2023
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Robert Califf has blamed "misinformation" for the drop in life expectancy in the United States over the past several years – and it's something that "bothers him a lot," he said.
