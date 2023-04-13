https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/misinformation-nation-1109455201.html

Misinformation Nation

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Robert Califf blamed “misinformation” for the drop in life expectancy in the United States over the past several years – and it’s something that “bothers him a lot,” he said.

“Why aren’t we using medical products as effectively and efficiently as our peer countries? A lot of it has to do with choices that people make because of the things that influenced their thinking,” Cliff claimed, noting that there’s a reason the US is “last place” in terms of projected lifespan when compared to similar first-world nations.According to data compiled by the Kaiser Family Foundation, average life expectancy in the US recently plummeted nearly three years, from 78.8 in 2019 to 76.1 in 2021.

