https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/recent-us-arms-packages-for-ukraine-will-be-last-ones-for-foreseeable-future---reports-1109479734.html

Recent US Arms Packages for Ukraine Will Be Last Ones for Foreseeable Future - Reports

Recent US Arms Packages for Ukraine Will Be Last Ones for Foreseeable Future - Reports

The United States is not expected to announce any new weapons packages for Ukraine before the start of an expected Ukrainian offensive or anytime soon, media reported, citing a senior American defense official.

2023-04-13T11:55+0000

2023-04-13T11:55+0000

2023-04-13T12:57+0000

military

ukraine

aid

weapons

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108634194_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_26f107e23e7dfd5f77df23f43d4be96c.jpg

The official said the two packages announced on March 20 and April 4 would be the last ones announced by the Biden administration for the foreseeable future, despite Ukrainian pleas for more artillery and ammunition. The official described the two packages as a "last-ditch effort" to prop up Ukrainian forces, who are burning through ammunition faster than its allies can provide it, leaving the weapons stockpiles of the US and other NATO countries critically low. The Biden administration on April 4 announced a $2.6 billion package of military assistance for Ukraine that included additional ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the Patriot air defense system. On March 20, the Biden administration announced a $350 million weapons package that included ammunition for HIMARS, howitzers and Bradley combat vehicles, among other equipment.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230331/us-to-announce-26-billion-in-security-aid-for-ukraine-on-monday-1109018005.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new weapons packages for ukraine, us arms packages