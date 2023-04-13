Russian Jets Escort Norwegian Patrol Plane Over Barents Sea Near Russian Airspace

International
"On April 13, Russian airspace control detected an air target over the Barents Sea that was approaching the airspace of Russia. A MiG-31 fighter jet from the air defense forces of the Northern Fleet was tasked with identifying an air target and preventing the violation of Russia’s state border. The crew of the Russian fighter jet identified the air target as a P-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft of the Norwegian Air Force," the statement said. According to the center, the Russian jet escorted the Norwegian plane and then safely returned to its base airfield, and there was no violation of the Russian border. The flight of the Russian fighter jet was carried out in strict accordance with international rules over neutral waters without crossing air routes or dangerously approaching the aircraft of a foreign state, the center added.
16:37 GMT 13.04.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian MiG-31 fighter jet escorted a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft over the Barents Sea on Thursday to make sure it does not enter Russia's airspace, the National Defense Management Center part of the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"On April 13, Russian airspace control detected an air target over the Barents Sea that was approaching the airspace of Russia. A MiG-31 fighter jet from the air defense forces of the Northern Fleet was tasked with identifying an air target and preventing the violation of Russia’s state border. The crew of the Russian fighter jet identified the air target as a P-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft of the Norwegian Air Force," the statement said.
According to the center, the Russian jet escorted the Norwegian plane and then safely returned to its base airfield, and there was no violation of the Russian border.
The flight of the Russian fighter jet was carried out in strict accordance with international rules over neutral waters without crossing air routes or dangerously approaching the aircraft of a foreign state, the center added.
