https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/russian-jets-escort-norwegian-patrol-plane-over-barents-sea-near-russian-airspace-1109485102.html

Russian Jets Escort Norwegian Patrol Plane Over Barents Sea Near Russian Airspace

Russian Jets Escort Norwegian Patrol Plane Over Barents Sea Near Russian Airspace

Russian MiG-31 fighter jet escorted a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft over the Barents Sea on Thursday to make sure it does not enter Russia's airspace, the National Defense Management Center of the Russian MoD said.

2023-04-13T16:37+0000

2023-04-13T16:37+0000

2023-04-13T16:37+0000

military

russian air and space forces

russia

norway

patrol plane

border crossings

mig-31

p-8a poseidon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105512/84/1055128409_0:164:3057:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_112fbe58c20929ee1a1298b89c6933f0.jpg

"On April 13, Russian airspace control detected an air target over the Barents Sea that was approaching the airspace of Russia. A MiG-31 fighter jet from the air defense forces of the Northern Fleet was tasked with identifying an air target and preventing the violation of Russia’s state border. The crew of the Russian fighter jet identified the air target as a P-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft of the Norwegian Air Force," the statement said. According to the center, the Russian jet escorted the Norwegian plane and then safely returned to its base airfield, and there was no violation of the Russian border. The flight of the Russian fighter jet was carried out in strict accordance with international rules over neutral waters without crossing air routes or dangerously approaching the aircraft of a foreign state, the center added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/russian-su-27-fighter-escorts-german-patrol-plane-over-baltic-sea-1109446879.html

russia

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

aircraft escorting. crossing the border, airspace intrusion, norwegian patrol plane