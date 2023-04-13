International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/south-africas-central-bank-governor-calls-for-deregulation-of-energy-transport-sectors-1109393216.html
South Africa's Central Bank Governor Calls for Deregulation of Energy, Transport Sectors
South Africa's Central Bank Governor Calls for Deregulation of Energy, Transport Sectors
South Africa’s Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago called on the government to implement fundamental reforms to the country's macroeconomic policies aimed at boosting economic growth, and mitigating exchange rate volatility.
2023-04-13T05:55+0000
2023-04-13T05:55+0000
africa
southern africa
south africa
central bank
fiscal policy
inflation
state companies
deregulation
crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109394579_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ab225da886d199102e6be9915717646f.jpg
The governor of South Africa’s Reserve Bank (SARB), Lesetja Kganyago, called on the government to implement fundamental reforms to the country's macroeconomic policies aimed at boosting economic growth, mitigating exchange-rate volatility, and reducing risks, the media has reported. The central bank chief delivered his remarks on possible changes to the government's policies during his speech at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington. In particular, the governor proposed introducing structural reforms, and deregulating the country's transport and power sectors.Apart from that, he called for the inflation target to be lowered, stating that the figure of 3 percent, which is the bottom of the present range, would be a "major benefit" to South Africa's fiscal policy, and would help to achieve sustainable economic growth.He noted that, even though the central bank's measures aimed at achieving better inflation outcomes - including those that go beyond traditional monetary policy - didn't find much support, they did help "to foster a better public discussion about the challenges holding back our economy". Since November 2021, in response to the global inflation shock, the bank has increased the key interest rate by 4.25 percent.South Africa's public finances have reportedly been hit by years of corruption. The situation is aggravated by the rising debt caused by a 254Bln rand ($13.8Bln) relief package for state utility firm Eskom. In February, the South African National Treasury stated that the government had decided to take on a major part of Eskom's 423Bln rand ($ 23Bln) debt over the next three years to enable the energy business to pay down its debt and interest obligations. The company's inability to meet demand has caused nationwide power rationing, which in turn has undermined the country's economic-growth prospects, and fueled inflation, according to South Africa's officials.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230224/south-africas-eskom-appoints-chief-financial-officer-calib-cassim-as-interim-ceo-1107766530.html
africa
southern africa
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Maria Konokhova
Maria Konokhova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109394579_245:0:2976:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e67a2a4fcfa6e29ac4226d9b49a72d0a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
southern africa, south africa, south africa’s reserve bank (sarb), macroeconomic policies, fiscal policy, monetary policy, inflation target, reforms, south african reserve bank governor lesetja kganyago
southern africa, south africa, south africa’s reserve bank (sarb), macroeconomic policies, fiscal policy, monetary policy, inflation target, reforms, south african reserve bank governor lesetja kganyago

South Africa's Central Bank Governor Calls for Deregulation of Energy, Transport Sectors

05:55 GMT 13.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / ZACH GIBSONSouth African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago participates in panel discussion on emerging markets' response to recent exchange rate pressures at the 2016 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group at George Washington University on October 8, 2016 in Washington, DC.
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago participates in panel discussion on emerging markets' response to recent exchange rate pressures at the 2016 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group at George Washington University on October 8, 2016 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / ZACH GIBSON
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Maria Konokhova
All materialsWrite to the author
Several of the country's nationalized industries have long had allegations of corruption levelled against them by the general public and the government, and have subsequently failed to provide services. Furthermore, the indebted firms are putting pressure on South Africa's struggling public finances.
The governor of South Africa’s Reserve Bank (SARB), Lesetja Kganyago, called on the government to implement fundamental reforms to the country's macroeconomic policies aimed at boosting economic growth, mitigating exchange-rate volatility, and reducing risks, the media has reported.
The central bank chief delivered his remarks on possible changes to the government's policies during his speech at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington. In particular, the governor proposed introducing structural reforms, and deregulating the country's transport and power sectors.

"With the rise in debt created by our efforts to confront weakening growth and failures of state enterprises, there is little chance of improving credit quality without new rules and more strategic use of macroeconomic policy," Kganyago is quoted as saying.

Apart from that, he called for the inflation target to be lowered, stating that the figure of 3 percent, which is the bottom of the present range, would be a "major benefit" to South Africa's fiscal policy, and would help to achieve sustainable economic growth.

According to Kganyago, it will reduce the risks of a rise in the real exchange rate that usually indicates loss in trade competitiveness. Moreover, this inflation target, he noted, would reduce the cost of loan servicing for the country's public sector, which is now burdened by excessive debt.

He noted that, even though the central bank's measures aimed at achieving better inflation outcomes - including those that go beyond traditional monetary policy - didn't find much support, they did help "to foster a better public discussion about the challenges holding back our economy". Since November 2021, in response to the global inflation shock, the bank has increased the key interest rate by 4.25 percent.
A sign for Eskom, the South African electricity authority, stands next to electricity pylons near Cape Town on January 22, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2023
Africa
South Africa's Eskom Appoints Chief Financial Officer Calib Cassim as Interim CEO
24 February, 11:36 GMT
South Africa's public finances have reportedly been hit by years of corruption. The situation is aggravated by the rising debt caused by a 254Bln rand ($13.8Bln) relief package for state utility firm Eskom. In February, the South African National Treasury stated that the government had decided to take on a major part of Eskom's 423Bln rand ($ 23Bln) debt over the next three years to enable the energy business to pay down its debt and interest obligations.
The company's inability to meet demand has caused nationwide power rationing, which in turn has undermined the country's economic-growth prospects, and fueled inflation, according to South Africa's officials.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала