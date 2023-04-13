https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/top-us-officials-may-have-greenlighted-pentagon-leaks-to-mislead-russia---ex-fbi-agent-1109454321.html

Top US Officials May Have Greenlighted Pentagon Leaks to Mislead Russia - Ex-FBI Agent

Top US Officials May Have Greenlighted Pentagon Leaks to Mislead Russia - Ex-FBI Agent

President Joe Biden or other top ranking US administration officials could have approved all or some of the recent Pentagon leaks as part of a misinformation campaign to confuse Russia, retired FBI Agent and former Minneapolis Division Legal Counsel Coleen Rowley told Sputnik.

2023-04-13T01:13+0000

2023-04-13T01:13+0000

2023-04-13T01:10+0000

americas

pentagon leaks

us

coleen rowley

biden administration

leak

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0a/1109311057_0:149:2620:1623_1920x0_80_0_0_d821d20fc697afa38c0f16b3bac4de45.jpg

Recent leaks of classified Pentagon documents reveal secrets regarding a number of sensitive security issues including with respect to the conflict in Ukraine. Some of the documents reportedly reveal US doubts about Ukraine being able to launch a spring offensive, in addition to revealing alleged weaknesses in Ukraine air defenses. Whether authorized or not the disclosures could well have had more than one purpose, Rowley said. "The 'leaks' could even be mixed with some disinformation to mislead the Russians," the former intelligence agent added. Rowley also said it’s hard to discern what is happening with these latest classified information dumps given the level of "information-disinformation warfare" that has been going on. Former UK Ambassador Peter Ford told Sputnik another motive for the leaks could be to illustrate the bellicose public narrative on Ukraine is some distance from reality, and expectations of success ought to be scaled back. Ford said this is likely given US inventories are being seriously depleted by Ukraine's "endless" demands. Some of the intelligence that emerged conflicted with earlier Pentagon assessments of the situation on the ground in Ukraine, US media said. However, even Russian officials have raised doubts about the intent of the leaks. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Moscow does not rule out the possibility the documents were leaked on purpose in an attempt to mislead Russia. The US Justice Department opened a criminal case to investigate the leaks and the Pentagon launched an interagency effort to find out what happened.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/pentagon-leaks-5-key-revelations-1109396000.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us president joe biden, retired fbi agent and former minneapolis division legal counsel coleen rowley, pentagon leaks, biden administration, misinformation campaign