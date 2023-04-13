https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/trump-labels-the-democrat-party-the-party-of-disinformation-1109453364.html
Trump Labels the Democrat Party: "The Party of Disinformation"
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including NPR announcing it will leave the Twitter platform, and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers endorsing Robert F. Kennedy Jr for President.
Trump Labels the Democrat Party: "The Party of Disinformation"
04:04 GMT 13.04.2023 (Updated: 10:17 GMT 13.04.2023)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including NPR announcing it will leave the Twitter platform, and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers endorsing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for President.
Andrew Arthur
- Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | ICE Enforcement Has Been Curtailed, Biden Administration Lack Transparency on Immigration Enforcement, and Expedited Removals
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Andrew Arthur about Title 42 expected to end in May, US citizens wanting more immigration enforcement, and northern border apprehensions. Andrew talked about the staffing issues for border patrol and how the northern border has become a concern. Andrew also described the Canada–United States Safe Third Country Agreement.
In the second hour, Lee spoke about the media blackout on Robert F. Kennedy Jr's Presidential run, Donald Trump's comments on Joe Biden's mental health, and the recent Pentagon leaks
. Lee described the importance of Robert Kennedy Jr and his chances of winning the Democratic Presidential nomination. Lee talked about Edward Snowden and how Snowden is discussed as a traitor to America.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.