https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/us-budget-deficit-balloons-by-11-trillion-is-americas-massive-debt-bubble-about-to-burst-1109480226.html

US Budget Deficit Balloons by $1.1 Trillion: Is America’s Massive Debt Bubble About to Burst?

US Budget Deficit Balloons by $1.1 Trillion: Is America’s Massive Debt Bubble About to Burst?

The US is the most heavily indebted nation on Earth, with the national debt standing at over $31.7 trillion, or 125% of GDP. When accounting for personal, local and state obligations, the figure is triple that - $95 trillion – equivalent to the GDP of the whole planet. How big is the danger of this debt bubble bursting? Sputnik explores.

The Congressional Budget Office released fresh figures this week revealing that the federal budget shortfall had reached $1.1 trillion in the first half of fiscal year 2023 - $430 billion higher than it was during the same period in 2022.Simply put, the federal deficit is the amount the federal government spends above whatever taxes, tariffs and other revenues it manages to wring out of the population, corporations and foreign governments in a given period. When spending exceeds income, the state makes up for it by issuing Treasury bonds (debt obligations), or printing money.The 2023 deficit is not the highest in US history or even in recent years, with both the Biden administration and its direct predecessors, the Trump, Obama and Bush teams presiding over multi-trillion dollar deficits as the feds pumped pallets of cash into the economy during Covid and the 2008 financial crisis.But this time things may be different. Unlike 2009-2011 and 2020-2021, the spike in the deficit isn’t related to a clearly observable economic collapse. The economy is supposedly doing great, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The “US economy is obviously performing exceptionally well,” she said at a press conference Tuesday. “So I’m not anticipating a downturn in the economy, although of course that remains a risk,” Yellen added.But the government did apparently make good on last year’s promises to hire an ‘army’ of IRS auditors, with the collection of corporate income taxes jumping upward by 10%, or $13 billion, estate and gift tax receipts climbing by $7 billion (50%) and collections of miscellaneous fees and fines also spiking, with increasing by $5 billion (a whopping 54 percent).The 13 percent jump in spending is accounted for by a variety of spending, from Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid benefits (spiking by 10%, 14% and 8%, respectively), as well as interest payments on federal debt, which jumped by a whopping 41 percent, or $90 billion, compared to 2022 due to higher interest rates. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation – the independent government agency designed to maintain public confidence in the banking sector, also saw outlays rise, by $29 billion, in the wake of the recent collapse of several big corporate banks. The Department of Education also accounted for a big chunk of spending, with outlays jumping by $53 billion, or 75 percent, attributable to the Biden administration’s pause on student loan payments.Deficit-ShmeficitThe spike in the deficit is nothing new in American political life. The government hasn’t run a budget surplus since the late 1990s and early 2000s, when a series of cuts to the budget, including a drop in military spending thanks to the so-called post-Cold War ‘peace dividend’, allowed the feds to run modest budget surpluses of 0.8 to 2.3 percent for four straight years. Before that, the last surplus occurred in 1969 during the Johnson administration, and before that by the Eisenhower administration during three of his eight years in office between 1953 and 1961.How can Washington afford to get away with running budget deficits and racking up debt year after year and decade after decade – despite being compared by some economists to a giant Ponzi scheme? The logic has been simple: in theory, low interest rates on debt and steady economic growth will mean that debt grows more slowly than GDP, meaning debt may, theoretically “eventually become negligible relative to the size of the economy.”“The catch,” wrote Johns Hopkins economist Laurence Ball and his Harvard colleague N. Gregory Mankiw in a prophetic 1995 explainer, “is that the future paths of interest rates and GDP are uncertain.”Judging by developments over the past decade or so, the US may be close to reaching that point where the size of its debt relative to the overall economy reaches a critical breaking point. Judge for yourself:Traditionally, the US has been able to rely on four key pillars to keep its economy on top: its technological edge, effective control of global financial organizations via Bretton Woods institutions like the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, the petrodollar, and the US military – which stands ready to eliminate challengers to its global economic preeminence (see Muammar Gaddafi and his gold-backed dinar idea).Today, all four of these pillars are under pressure, with the People’s Republic of China closing the gap on the US technologically, and the petrodollar at risk as nations (including key US allies) switch to emerging alternatives or currency swap trade. The international financial institutions that the US helped create, meanwhile, appear to show signs of going rogue, refusing to toe the line of State Department propaganda on Russia’s “crumbling” economy, instead projecting its growth by 0.7% in 2023. The future looks bleak for the US economy. While the Treasury has recognized that debt loads are “unsustainable” if they get too high, the Biden White House hasn’t taken any visible efforts to reduce the deficit and the debt, instead rolling out more than $6 trillion in spending plans, okaying a rise in defense spending, and sending over $100 billion in weapons and economic assistance to Ukraine to fight NATO’s proxy war against Russia. The debt and the deficit continues to grow, while the Fed’s string of interest rate hikes has made borrowing more expensive and interest payments higher.How long Washington will be able to sustain a monetary policy that seems to consist of endlessly racking up debts is anyone’s guess. However, some economists fear the federal government has already entered a “doom spiral” of debt from which it may not be possible to escape.Is he correct this time around? We’ll soon find out.

