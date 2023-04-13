https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/us-president-biden-continues-visit-to-republic-of-ireland-1109458080.html

US President Biden Continues Visit to Republic of Ireland

Sputnik goes live as US President Joe Biden continues his visit to the Republic of Ireland following his trip to Northern Ireland earlier in the week.

Sputnik comes live as US President Joe Biden continues his visit to the Republic of Ireland after his trip to Northern Ireland earlier in the week. On his second day in the Republic of Ireland, Biden is expected to address the Oireachtas (Irish Parliament).On Wednesday, Biden met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Belfast. During his speech at Ulster University to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, Biden backed the Windsor Framework negotiated by the UK and the European Commission in February to amend the Northern Ireland Protocol in the wake of Brexit.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

2023

