https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/us-tests-new-electronic-warfare-system-for-f-16-1109460929.html
US Tests New Electronic Warfare System For F-16
US Tests New Electronic Warfare System For F-16
The upgraded AN / ALQ-257 Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite (IVEWS), which was developed for the F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter, was tested in a US Air Force (USAF) emulator
2023-04-13T12:49+0000
2023-04-13T12:49+0000
2023-04-13T12:49+0000
military
us
f-16
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100668870_0:44:1024:620_1920x0_80_0_0_041d339eefe3e9959c42bec59f7a2a50.jpg
The upgraded AN/ALQ-257 Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite (IVEWS), which was developed for the F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter, was tested in a US Air Force (USAF) emulator.The new system will enable an F-16 to counter threats using the new frequencies, as well as detect and defeat more advanced radars and weapons. The IVEWS system has received new broadband power amplifiers and adaptive countermeasure modules that enable faster response, cover an expanded frequency range and detect targets in all directions.Northrop Grumman was awarded the contract to prepare IVEWS for developmental testing in May 2022. During testing, the emulator simulated air defense (AD) radar signals. Experts tested IVEWS' ability to detect and counter the signals.The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a single-engine supersonic fighter aircraft that was originally developed by General Dynamics (now Lockheed Martin) for the United States Air Force. It is a widely used fighter jet in the world, with in excess of 4,600 aircraft built and used by more than 25 countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230306/us-delayed-f-16-sale-until-after-turkish-elections-in-hope-that-erdogan-will-lose-scholar-says-1108091559.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100668870_70:0:954:663_1920x0_80_0_0_85dfe7bb40da8518ba1a4c3952974097.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
electronic warfare suite, f-16 fighting falcon fighter
electronic warfare suite, f-16 fighting falcon fighter
US Tests New Electronic Warfare System For F-16
An electronic warfare (EW) system is an integrated suite of electronic devices designed to detect, deceive, deny, or disrupt the use of an adversary's electronic systems by the use of electromagnetic waves. These systems use various types of equipment, such as radars, jammers, sensors, and signal detectors.
The upgraded AN/ALQ-257 Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite (IVEWS), which was developed for the F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter, was tested in a US Air Force (USAF) emulator.
The new system will enable an F-16
to counter threats using the new frequencies, as well as detect and defeat more advanced radars and weapons. The IVEWS system has received new broadband power amplifiers and adaptive countermeasure modules that enable faster response, cover an expanded frequency range and detect targets in all directions.
“As advanced radio-frequency threats continue to proliferate, the protection afforded by IVEWS is essential,” James Conroy, Northrop’s vice-president for navigation, targeting and survivability, said as quoted by the media. “This successful evaluation under very challenging conditions is an important step on the path to fielding the suite.”
Northrop Grumman was awarded the contract to prepare IVEWS for developmental testing in May 2022. During testing, the emulator simulated air defense (AD) radar signals. Experts tested IVEWS' ability to detect and counter the signals.
The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a single-engine supersonic fighter aircraft that was originally developed by General Dynamics (now Lockheed Martin) for the United States Air Force. It is a widely used fighter jet in the world, with in excess of 4,600 aircraft built and used by more than 25 countries.