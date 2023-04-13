https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/us-tests-new-electronic-warfare-system-for-f-16-1109460929.html

US Tests New Electronic Warfare System For F-16

The upgraded AN / ALQ-257 Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite (IVEWS), which was developed for the F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter, was tested in a US Air Force (USAF) emulator

The upgraded AN/ALQ-257 Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite (IVEWS), which was developed for the F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter, was tested in a US Air Force (USAF) emulator.The new system will enable an F-16 to counter threats using the new frequencies, as well as detect and defeat more advanced radars and weapons. The IVEWS system has received new broadband power amplifiers and adaptive countermeasure modules that enable faster response, cover an expanded frequency range and detect targets in all directions.Northrop Grumman was awarded the contract to prepare IVEWS for developmental testing in May 2022. During testing, the emulator simulated air defense (AD) radar signals. Experts tested IVEWS' ability to detect and counter the signals.The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a single-engine supersonic fighter aircraft that was originally developed by General Dynamics (now Lockheed Martin) for the United States Air Force. It is a widely used fighter jet in the world, with in excess of 4,600 aircraft built and used by more than 25 countries.

