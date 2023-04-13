International
WATCH LIVE: Mass Rally Against Pension Reform in Paris
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
US Will Keep Giving Military Aid to Ukraine, White House Says
US Will Keep Giving Military Aid to Ukraine, White House Says
The United States is committed to making sure that Ukrainians get everything they need for sustained combat, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday.
2023-04-13T11:13+0000
2023-04-13T11:23+0000
"The US is going to continue to commit to the Ukrainian people to do everything that we can to make sure that they have the assistance on the ground to fight for their freedom," she told a press gaggle in Dublin, Ireland. The spokeswoman was quizzed about whether the US and NATO were concerned that the Ukrainian conflict could escalate into one between NATO and Russia. She said the allies showed a strong commitment to making sure that Ukrainians "get what they need when it comes to security assistance, making sure that they are able to fight on the ground." Russia has repeatedly warned countries sending weapons to Ukraine that it sees military shipments as legitimate targets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO allies arming and training Ukrainians is tantamount to a direct involvement in the conflict.
11:13 GMT 13.04.2023 (Updated: 11:23 GMT 13.04.2023)
© AP Photo / Evgeniy MaloletkaUkrainian servicemen prepare to fire at Russian positions from a US-supplied M777 howitzer.
Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire at Russian positions from a US-supplied M777 howitzer. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2023
© AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka
A US soldier extinguishes a fire on one fo the tubes on a U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) after firing missiles during a joint military drill between the Philippines and the U.S. called Salaknib at Laur, Nueva Ecija province, northern Philippines on Friday, March 31, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2023
