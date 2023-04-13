https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/video-russian-armed-forces-hit-ukrainian-firing-positions-with-thermite-shells-1109459044.html

Video: Russian Armed Forces Hit Ukrainian Firing Positions With Thermite Shells

The Russian Armed Forces have hit firing positions of the Ukrainian military with thermite shells.

The Russian Defense Ministry has shared footage showing the Russian Armed Forces hitting firing positions of the Ukrainian military with thermite shells.Video footage shot from a UAV shows Russian forces firing thermite munitions outside Donetsk.Thermite ammunition is highly effective at destroying targets and is preferred by military personnel for its high destructive properties. When a shell impacts a target, the heat generated by the burning thermite mixture can damage or destroy nearby structures and equipment. Thermite is a mixture of a metal powder and a metal oxide that, when ignited, produces an intense heat that can melt through steel.Western countries have been supplying military aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Earlier this month, the US has announced a new package of military assistance for Ukraine worth $2.6 billion, which includes additional ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the Patriot air defense system.

