Brazil and China Support BRICS Expansion

The statement was issued following the meeting between Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 14 in Beijing.

The statement was issued following the meeting between Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 14 in Beijing.BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.China to Increase Investments in Brazilian Transport InfrastructureThe leaders of Brazil and China also said that their countries are interested in boosting investment in Brazilian railways and ports, the joint statement indicated.Lula and Xi expressed their mutual desire to deepen investment and cooperation between the two countries with regard to ports, in particular, on the development of infrastructure and improvement of port operations.Furthermore, China and Brazil agreed to encourage Chinese and Brazilian companies to make reciprocal investments, specifically, in infrastructure, logistics, energy, mining, agriculture and high-technology industry.Joint Efforts to Tackle Climate ChangeBeijing and Brasilia likewise agreed to increase their cooperation in the fight against climate change and loss of biodiversity, according to the statement.In order to achieve the set goals, the two countries agreed to create a Subcommittee on the Environment and Climate Change within the Sino-Brazilian High Level Commission for Consultation and Cooperation, the statement noted.

