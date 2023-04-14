Brazil and China Support BRICS Expansion
18:40 GMT 14.04.2023 (Updated: 18:48 GMT 14.04.2023)
Subscribe
MOSCOW, April 14 (Sputnik) - China and Brazil are in favor of discussing the expansion of the BRICS format, the two countries said in a joint statement on Friday.
The statement was issued following the meeting between Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 14 in Beijing.
"They [Brazil and China] supported the promotion of active discussions amongst BRICS members on the BRICS expansion process and stressed the need to clarify the guiding principles, norms, criteria and procedures for this expansion process based on broad consultation and consensus," the statement published on the website of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said.
BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.
China to Increase Investments in Brazilian Transport Infrastructure
The leaders of Brazil and China also said that their countries are interested in boosting investment in Brazilian railways and ports, the joint statement indicated.
"Both parties recognized the high potential for investment and cooperation between the two countries in the area of transport infrastructure, including railways, and confirmed that continued sustainable economic and social development depends on an efficient transport infrastructure," the statement said.
Lula and Xi expressed their mutual desire to deepen investment and cooperation between the two countries with regard to ports, in particular, on the development of infrastructure and improvement of port operations.
Furthermore, China and Brazil agreed to encourage Chinese and Brazilian companies to make reciprocal investments, specifically, in infrastructure, logistics, energy, mining, agriculture and high-technology industry.
Joint Efforts to Tackle Climate Change
Beijing and Brasilia likewise agreed to increase their cooperation in the fight against climate change and loss of biodiversity, according to the statement.
"Bearing in mind that the effects of climate change are already being unequivocally felt, Brazil and China have decided to strengthen their cooperation in the area of environmental protection, combating climate change and the loss of biodiversity, promoting sustainable development and ways to speed up the transition to a low-carbon economy," the statement said.
In order to achieve the set goals, the two countries agreed to create a Subcommittee on the Environment and Climate Change within the Sino-Brazilian High Level Commission for Consultation and Cooperation, the statement noted.