Chinese Defense Minister to Visit Russia on April 16-18

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei underscored that Li Shangfu’s visit to Russia comes amid new progress in military collaboration between Beijing and Moscow.

2023-04-14T09:15+0000

2023-04-14T09:15+0000

2023-04-14T09:31+0000

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu is due to arrive in Russia on April 16 for a four-day visit that comes at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu.Commenting on the upcoming visit, Tan told reporters that cooperation between the armed forces of Russia and China contributes to the current Russian-Chinese relations: a comprehensive and strategic partnership.The Chinese defense minister, who was appointed for the post in early March, has been slapped with US sanctions over promoting his country’s military collaboration with Russia.His forthcoming talks with Shoigu come after Chinese Presindet Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia last month, when he sat down with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss an array of pressing issues, including the Ukraine conflict and Western countries’ sanctions against Russia.The US and its allies slapped packages of anti-Russian sanctions shortly after Moscow began its ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. According to Putin, the sanctions ultimately backfired on those who imposed them.

