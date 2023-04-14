https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/government-funded-mania-1109496396.html

Government-Funded Mania

NPR abandoned Twitter on Wednesday after the tech giant correctly labeled the outlet “US state-affiliated media.” Twitter subsequently changed the tag to “government-funded” following complaints by the outlet’s employees but it was too little, too late – the congressionally-financed media announced it would “no longer be active on Twitter.”

Later that day, US government-funded PBS followed suit, announcing it “stopped tweeting from [its] account” upon learning it’d been accurately tagged and has “no plans to resume at this time.”Twitter owner Elon Musk reacted to the news by summarizing the episode succinctly: “Publicly funded PBS joins publicly funded NPR in leaving Twitter in a huff after being labeled ‘Publicly Funded.’”

2023

