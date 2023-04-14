International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/italian-rail-workers-go-on-nationwide-strike-over-worsening-working-conditions-1109505992.html
Italian Rail Workers Go on Nationwide Strike Over Worsening Working Conditions
Italian Rail Workers Go on Nationwide Strike Over Worsening Working Conditions
Italian railroad employees walked off their jobs on Friday to demand safer working conditions, causing disruption in rail services across the country, local media reported.
2023-04-14T11:35+0000
2023-04-14T11:35+0000
world
italy
strike
protest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/04/1109098448_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_490a0b6cc0bbcbbf31ea661e4c92baea.jpg
Three major trade unions — Cgil, Cisl and Uil — called for an eight-hour strike at state-owned Trenitalia train transport company from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (07:00 - 15:00 GMT], according to the report. Unionists warned that workers were being increasingly exposed to aggression from passengers on trains and at train stations and struggling with unbalanced schedules.
italy
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/04/1109098448_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a6e33bf6942ee5d41a3295874f7c1321.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
italy, rail workers strike, working conditions, wage, trade unions
italy, rail workers strike, working conditions, wage, trade unions

Italian Rail Workers Go on Nationwide Strike Over Worsening Working Conditions

11:35 GMT 14.04.2023
© AP Photo / Peter DejongDeserted railway platforms are seen at Utrecht central station as train services came to a near standstill in the latest in a series of strikes by railway workers hits the Netherlands, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
Deserted railway platforms are seen at Utrecht central station as train services came to a near standstill in the latest in a series of strikes by railway workers hits the Netherlands, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2023
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ROME (Sputnik) - Italian railroad employees walked off their jobs on Friday to demand safer working conditions, causing disruption in rail services across the country, local media reported.
Three major trade unions — Cgil, Cisl and Uil — called for an eight-hour strike at state-owned Trenitalia train transport company from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (07:00 - 15:00 GMT], according to the report.
Unionists warned that workers were being increasingly exposed to aggression from passengers on trains and at train stations and struggling with unbalanced schedules.

Trenitalia said the strike may seriously affect rail transport and either fully or partially cancel regional and high-speed train services. Train traffic at a central train hub in Rome as well as in Milan and Naples is reportedly affected the most.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала