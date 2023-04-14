https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/italian-rail-workers-go-on-nationwide-strike-over-worsening-working-conditions-1109505992.html

Italian Rail Workers Go on Nationwide Strike Over Worsening Working Conditions

Italian railroad employees walked off their jobs on Friday to demand safer working conditions, causing disruption in rail services across the country, local media reported.

Three major trade unions — Cgil, Cisl and Uil — called for an eight-hour strike at state-owned Trenitalia train transport company from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (07:00 - 15:00 GMT], according to the report. Unionists warned that workers were being increasingly exposed to aggression from passengers on trains and at train stations and struggling with unbalanced schedules.

