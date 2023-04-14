https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/italian-rail-workers-go-on-nationwide-strike-over-worsening-working-conditions-1109505992.html
Italian Rail Workers Go on Nationwide Strike Over Worsening Working Conditions
Italian Rail Workers Go on Nationwide Strike Over Worsening Working Conditions
Italian railroad employees walked off their jobs on Friday to demand safer working conditions, causing disruption in rail services across the country, local media reported.
2023-04-14T11:35+0000
2023-04-14T11:35+0000
2023-04-14T11:35+0000
world
italy
strike
protest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/04/1109098448_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_490a0b6cc0bbcbbf31ea661e4c92baea.jpg
Three major trade unions — Cgil, Cisl and Uil — called for an eight-hour strike at state-owned Trenitalia train transport company from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (07:00 - 15:00 GMT], according to the report. Unionists warned that workers were being increasingly exposed to aggression from passengers on trains and at train stations and struggling with unbalanced schedules.
italy
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/04/1109098448_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a6e33bf6942ee5d41a3295874f7c1321.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
italy, rail workers strike, working conditions, wage, trade unions
italy, rail workers strike, working conditions, wage, trade unions
Italian Rail Workers Go on Nationwide Strike Over Worsening Working Conditions
ROME (Sputnik) - Italian railroad employees walked off their jobs on Friday to demand safer working conditions, causing disruption in rail services across the country, local media reported.
Three major trade unions — Cgil, Cisl and Uil — called for an eight-hour strike at state-owned Trenitalia train transport company from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (07:00 - 15:00 GMT], according to the report.
Unionists
warned that workers were being increasingly exposed to aggression from passengers on trains and at train stations and struggling with unbalanced schedules.
Trenitalia said the strike may seriously affect rail transport and either fully or partially cancel regional and high-speed train services. Train traffic at a central train hub in Rome as well as in Milan and Naples is reportedly affected the most.