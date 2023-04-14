https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/kremlin-becoming-obvious-west-cannot-justify-freezing-russian-assets-by-intl-law-1109503047.html
Kremlin: Becoming Obvious West Cannot Justify Freezing Russian Assets by Int'l Law
Kremlin: Becoming Obvious West Cannot Justify Freezing Russian Assets by Int'l Law
10:30 GMT 14.04.2023 (Updated: 10:39 GMT 14.04.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It becomes obvious that it is impossible for the West to justify the freezing of Russia's assets by the norms of international law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
On Thursday, German newspaper reported, citing a confidential document, that the European Commission was forced to admit that the frozen assets of the Bank of Russia would have to be returned after the end of the conflict in Ukraine.
"Now, it becomes obvious that it is impossible to put these bandit actions of the collective West to block our assets into the norms of international law ... No matter how you look at it, all their actions still look illegal. Let's see how they will act further," Peskov told reporters.
Following the launch of Russia’s special op in Ukraine, the United States and its allies froze billions of dollars of Russian assets abroad. According to some calculations, the total amount of frozen assets exceeds at least $300 billion. Kremlin slammed the asset freeze as a form of “theft.”