Kremlin: Becoming Obvious West Cannot Justify Freezing Russian Assets by Int'l Law
Kremlin: Becoming Obvious West Cannot Justify Freezing Russian Assets by Int'l Law
It becomes obvious that it is impossible for the West to justify the freezing of Russia's assets by the norms of international law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105461429_0:166:3051:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_2f0e7015892120457488ab6c617cc667.jpg
On Thursday, German newspaper reported, citing a confidential document, that the European Commission was forced to admit that the frozen assets of the Bank of Russia would have to be returned after the end of the conflict in Ukraine. Following the launch of Russia’s special op in Ukraine, the United States and its allies froze billions of dollars of Russian assets abroad. According to some calculations, the total amount of frozen assets exceeds at least $300 billion. Kremlin slammed the asset freeze as a form of “theft.”
Kremlin: Becoming Obvious West Cannot Justify Freezing Russian Assets by Int'l Law

10:30 GMT 14.04.2023 (Updated: 10:39 GMT 14.04.2023)
