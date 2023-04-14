https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/lavrov-holds-presser-after-cis-foreign-ministers-council-in-uzbekistan--1109500815.html

Lavrov Holds Presser After CIS Foreign Ministers' Council in Uzbekistan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov came to Uzbekistan for a 2-day visit. He will discuss various foreign policy issues with his counterparts.

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Samarkand, Uzbekistan where Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference after the meeting of Commonwealth of Independent States Council of Foreign Ministers. The top diplomat will discuss issues of diplomatic consultation of CIS countries and the cooperation of top diplomats of the CIS. Separately, they will discuss the issues of training journalists.Lavrov came to Uzbekistan for official 2-day visit. Russian FM already held talks with Qin Gang – his Chinese counterpart and Bakhtiyor Saidov - Uzbekistan’s Acting FM. Also top diplomat participated in the 4th Ministerial Conference of Afghanistan's neighbouring countries (Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan).Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!

