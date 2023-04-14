https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/lavrov-holds-presser-after-cis-foreign-ministers-council-in-uzbekistan--1109500815.html
Lavrov Holds Presser After CIS Foreign Ministers' Council in Uzbekistan
Lavrov Holds Presser After CIS Foreign Ministers' Council in Uzbekistan
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov came to Uzbekistan for a 2-day visit. He will discuss various foreign policy issues with his counterparts.
2023-04-14T09:37+0000
2023-04-14T09:37+0000
2023-04-14T09:41+0000
world
russia
sergey lavrov
uzbekistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108921765_0:163:3065:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_db34a7f8a601599db463cbd402606fa9.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Samarkand, Uzbekistan where Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference after the meeting of Commonwealth of Independent States Council of Foreign Ministers. The top diplomat will discuss issues of diplomatic consultation of CIS countries and the cooperation of top diplomats of the CIS. Separately, they will discuss the issues of training journalists.Lavrov came to Uzbekistan for official 2-day visit. Russian FM already held talks with Qin Gang – his Chinese counterpart and Bakhtiyor Saidov - Uzbekistan’s Acting FM. Also top diplomat participated in the 4th Ministerial Conference of Afghanistan's neighbouring countries (Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan).Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
russia
uzbekistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108921765_166:0:2897:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ad199c9e0a010f3889c878d15a4e56b9.jpg
Lavrov holds press conference in Samarkand
Lavrov holds press conference in Samarkand
2023-04-14T09:37+0000
true
PT28M05S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sergey lavrov, uzbekistan, moscow, commonwealth of independent states council of foreign ministers
sergey lavrov, uzbekistan, moscow, commonwealth of independent states council of foreign ministers
Lavrov Holds Presser After CIS Foreign Ministers' Council in Uzbekistan
09:37 GMT 14.04.2023 (Updated: 09:41 GMT 14.04.2023)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov came to Uzbekistan for a 2-day visit. He has discussed various foreign policy issues with his counterparts.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Samarkand, Uzbekistan where Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference after the meeting of Commonwealth of Independent States Council of Foreign Ministers.
The top diplomat will discuss issues of diplomatic consultation of CIS countries and the cooperation of top diplomats of the CIS. Separately, they will discuss the issues of training journalists.
Lavrov came to Uzbekistan for official 2-day visit. Russian FM already held talks with Qin Gang – his Chinese counterpart and Bakhtiyor Saidov - Uzbekistan’s Acting FM. Also top diplomat participated in the 4th Ministerial Conference of Afghanistan's neighbouring countries (Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan).
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!