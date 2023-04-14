https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/lula-in-china-fed-projects-recession-france-on-the-brink-1109488745.html
An appeals court protects mifepristone availability, and JPMorgan lawsuit filings reveal ongoing suspicions of Jeffrey Epstein among staff.
Scholar, educator, and journalist focusing on Asia-Pacific geopolitics KJ Noh joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Brazilian President Lula’s trip to China, Brazil's idea of forming a "peace club" of nations to facilitate negotiations on Ukraine, Saudi and Syrian meetings on reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis, the US categorizing recent arms shipments to Ukraine as last-ditch efforts, and the death of the final surviving Nuremberg prosecutor.Editor and publisher of Prison Legal News Paul Wright discusses the decaying state of dental care in Texas prisons, the privatization of prison medical services, the Los Angeles Police Department accidentally revealing the identities of undercover cops to a watchdog group, and the LAPD’s historical involvement in murder-for-hire schemes.Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Dan Kovalik discusses the hunt for the leaker of Pentagon documents, two industrial fires burning in Indiana and Texas, increased calls for California Senator Dianne Feinstein to resign at 89 years of age, PBS joining NPR in leaving Twitter over being identified on the site as government-funded media, whether Substack presents another serious problem for Elon Musk and Twitter, and the Federal Reserve predicting a recession this year.Political and foreign affairs analyst Ken Surin discusses further protests in France ahead of a decision on the fate of President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform plan, prospects for a more autonomous Europe, German tabloids worrying that Russian news sources are too popular in the country, and the implications of the United States imposing sanctions on Hungarian International Investment Bank.The Misfits also discuss out-of-season tropical storms, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene calling for the retirement of Senator Mitch McConnell, and more information about the killer of the former CEO of Cashapp.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
An appeals court protects mifepristone availability, and JPMorgan lawsuit filings reveal ongoing suspicions of Jeffrey Epstein among staff.
Scholar, educator, and journalist focusing on Asia-Pacific geopolitics KJ Noh joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Brazilian President Lula’s trip to China, Brazil's idea of forming a "peace club" of nations to facilitate negotiations on Ukraine, Saudi and Syrian meetings on reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis, the US categorizing recent arms shipments to Ukraine as last-ditch efforts, and the death of the final surviving Nuremberg prosecutor.
Editor and publisher of Prison Legal News Paul Wright discusses the decaying state of dental care in Texas prisons, the privatization of prison medical services, the Los Angeles Police Department accidentally revealing the identities of undercover cops to a watchdog group, and the LAPD’s historical involvement in murder-for-hire schemes.
Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Dan Kovalik discusses the hunt for the leaker of Pentagon documents, two industrial fires burning in Indiana and Texas, increased calls for California Senator Dianne Feinstein to resign at 89 years of age, PBS joining NPR in leaving Twitter over being identified on the site as government-funded media, whether Substack presents another serious problem for Elon Musk and Twitter, and the Federal Reserve predicting a recession this year.
Political and foreign affairs analyst Ken Surin discusses further protests in France ahead of a decision on the fate of President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform plan, prospects for a more autonomous Europe, German tabloids worrying that Russian news sources are too popular in the country, and the implications of the United States imposing sanctions on Hungarian International Investment Bank.
The Misfits also discuss out-of-season tropical storms, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene calling for the retirement of Senator Mitch McConnell, and more information about the killer of the former CEO of Cashapp.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.