https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/lulas-visit-to-china-paints-beijing-as-viable-alternative-to-us-1109532977.html

Lula’s Visit to China Paints Beijing as ‘Viable Alternative’ to US

Lula’s Visit to China Paints Beijing as ‘Viable Alternative’ to US

The Brazilian president currently visiting China can be perceived as a good sign, Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, told Sputnik.

2023-04-14T14:35+0000

2023-04-14T14:35+0000

2023-04-14T14:35+0000

world

china

brazil

us

lula da silva

xi jinping

visit

relations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0e/1109531871_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f8d360305ebcabdc626b735a947f4b3.jpg

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing. Before departing Brazil earlier this week, Lula pledged that his country is “going to consolidate” its relationship with China.Xi Jinping said after the talks with Lula da Silva that as comprehensive strategic partners, both sides “share extensive common interests”. Xi also underlined that China sees the bilateral relationship as “a high priority on its diplomatic agenda.”He added that those countries see that “the Chinese are trying to build a new multicentric international order, and that Beijing is trying “to support the development of countries like Brazil through things like the Belt and Road Initiative. It's just a logical process.”According to him, “people getting together like Lula going to Beijing” are “the good signs of our times.”China 'Frustrated' Over Its Ties With USIn this vein, Hammond pointed to the China-US relationship, which, he said, the PRC is “very frustrated” with.The expert also commented on the developments in early February, when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed his visit to China over the suspected Chinese balloon in American airspace.Hammond said he thinks it’s “entirely legitimate” for China “to keep people like Blinken a little bit at arm's length.”

china

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

brazilian president luiz inacio lula da silva's visit to china, relations between brazil and china, china's frustration over its ties with the us