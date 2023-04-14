https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/macron-to-sign-law-on-pension-reform-approved-by-french-constitutional-council-1109538481.html
Macron to Sign Law on Pension Reform Approved by French Constitutional Council
Macron to Sign Law on Pension Reform Approved by French Constitutional Council

2023-04-14
French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to sign a law on the pension reform in the next two days.
If Macron signs the law, the first measures of the pension reform will come into force on September 1, 2023.Earlier in the day, the French Constitutional Council approved raising the retirement age to 64 and rejected calls made by left-wing parties to hold a referendum on the pension reform.The council approved the key article of the pension reform about raising the retirement age but rejected six articles of the bill, including introducing fines for companies that refuse to hire people aged over 55.
PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to sign a law on the pension reform in the next two days.
If Macron signs the law, the first measures of the pension reform
will come into force on September 1, 2023.
Earlier in the day, the French Constitutional Council approved raising the retirement age to 64 and rejected calls made by left-wing parties to hold a referendum on the pension reform.
The council approved the key article of the pension reform about raising the retirement age but rejected six articles of the bill, including introducing fines for companies that refuse to hire people aged over 55.