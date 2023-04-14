International
Montana Passes Bill Banning TikTok Amid Privacy Concerns, Ties to China
Montana Passes Bill Banning TikTok Amid Privacy Concerns, Ties to China
The legislature of the US state of Montana banned social media application TikTok amid concerns about its privacy policies and ties to the Chinese government.
The Montana House of Representatives passed the bill on Friday in a vote of 54-43. The legislation prohibits entities from offering the option to download TikTok’s mobile application, according to the bill text. It further stipulates a $10,000 fine for each violation, with an additional $10,000 for every continued day of violation. However, the bill provides an exception for law enforcement, national security and “essential government uses” of the app permitted by the state's governor. The bill is effective January 1, 2024 unless vetoed by Montana Governor Greg Gianforte. The legislation cites ties between TikTok and parent company ByteDance, which is based in China, as reason for the ban. The Chinese government exercises control over ByteDance and can direct the company to share user information, including real-time physical user location data, the bill said. The legislation comes as other federal agencies and lawmakers have weighed bans on TikTok amid the privacy and national security concerns.Ahead of the bill's passage, its authors acknowledged that the legislation would prompt legal challenges likely to go as far as the US Supreme Court. Critics of anti-TikTok legislations across the US have repeatedly argued that the bans enacted against the social media app amounts to censorship and violates First Amendment rights.
montana, privacy concerns, china ties, tiktok ban, montana house of representatives, montana governor greg gianforte
Montana Passes Bill Banning TikTok Amid Privacy Concerns, Ties to China

21:44 GMT 14.04.2023
A logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Tokyo.
A logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Tokyo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2023
© AP Photo / Kiichiro Sato
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The legislature of the US state of Montana banned social media application TikTok amid concerns about its privacy policies and ties to the Chinese government.
The Montana House of Representatives passed the bill on Friday in a vote of 54-43.
“Tiktok may not operate within the territorial jurisdiction of Montana,” the bill text said.
The legislation prohibits entities from offering the option to download TikTok’s mobile application, according to the bill text. It further stipulates a $10,000 fine for each violation, with an additional $10,000 for every continued day of violation.
However, the bill provides an exception for law enforcement, national security and “essential government uses” of the app permitted by the state's governor.
The bill is effective January 1, 2024 unless vetoed by Montana Governor Greg Gianforte.
The legislation cites ties between TikTok and parent company ByteDance, which is based in China, as reason for the ban. The Chinese government exercises control over ByteDance and can direct the company to share user information, including real-time physical user location data, the bill said.
The legislation comes as other federal agencies and lawmakers have weighed bans on TikTok amid the privacy and national security concerns.
Ahead of the bill's passage, its authors acknowledged that the legislation would prompt legal challenges likely to go as far as the US Supreme Court. Critics of anti-TikTok legislations across the US have repeatedly argued that the bans enacted against the social media app amounts to censorship and violates First Amendment rights.
