Only 31% of Tanks Promised to Kiev Reached Combat Zone by February End

Only 31% of the tanks promised to Kiev by the West had arrived in the combat zone by the end of February amid an ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, a American newspaper reported on Friday, citing data from leaked Pentagon documents.

According to the document, as of February 23, only 31% of the 200 promised to Ukraine tanks had made it to the battlefield, the report read. The remaining 120 tanks are reportedly close to being handed over. In early April, over 100 classified US government documents were leaked on social media sites, apparently showing sensitive intelligence documents on the state of the Ukrainian military and the US and NATO's efforts to strengthen it. The Pentagon said it would probe into the leak. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, however, said on April 12 that Russia was aware that mercenaries and instructors from NATO states were present in Ukraine even before the classified documents hit the internet. The White House declined to confirm the authenticity of the material published online and said it was not yet ready to voice a theory about how and why the leak was orchestrated. The Justice Department is currently conducting a criminal investigation into the case. On Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested 21-year-old Jack Douglas Teixeira, a member of the US Air Force National Guard, for his alleged involvement in leaking classified US government and military documents.

