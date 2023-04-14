https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/orban-conflict-in-ukraine-will-end-as-soon-as-us-europe-stop-supporting-kiev-1109499533.html
Orban: Conflict in Ukraine Will End as Soon as US, Europe Stop Supporting Kiev
Ukraine is a non-existent country in financial terms, as soon as the US and Europe stop supporting it, the conflict will end, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
He added that "he moment America and Europe answer 'no' to this question," the conflict will end. Europe spends tens of billions of dollars to support Ukraine, this cannot continue indefinitely, the official stressed,
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Ukraine is a non-existent country in financial terms, as soon as the US and Europe stop supporting it, the conflict will end, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
"In fact, Ukraine is a non-existent country in financial terms. The fall in economic indicators is huge, which is completely understandable…. Obviously, Ukraine cannot finance itself. The question is whether we support Ukraine," Orban told the Hungarian broadcaster.
He added that "he moment America and Europe answer 'no' to this question," the conflict will end.
Europe spends tens of billions of dollars to support Ukraine, this cannot continue indefinitely, the official stressed,