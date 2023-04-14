https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/orban-conflict-in-ukraine-will-end-as-soon-as-us-europe-stop-supporting-kiev-1109499533.html

Orban: Conflict in Ukraine Will End as Soon as US, Europe Stop Supporting Kiev

Ukraine is a non-existent country in financial terms, as soon as the US and Europe stop supporting it, the conflict will end, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

He added that "he moment America and Europe answer 'no' to this question," the conflict will end. Europe spends tens of billions of dollars to support Ukraine, this cannot continue indefinitely, the official stressed,

