Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Orban: Conflict in Ukraine Will End as Soon as US, Europe Stop Supporting Kiev
Ukraine is a non-existent country in financial terms, as soon as the US and Europe stop supporting it, the conflict will end, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
2023-04-14T07:15+0000
The moment America and Europe answer 'no' to this question," the conflict will end. Europe spends tens of billions of dollars to support Ukraine, this cannot continue indefinitely, the official stressed,
© 2023 Sputnik.
