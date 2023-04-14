https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/pentagon-docs-continue-to-reveal-us-role-in-ukraine-conflict-1109489494.html

Pentagon Docs Continue to Reveal US Role in Ukraine Conflict

Pentagon Docs Continue to Reveal US Role in Ukraine Conflict

Jackson Fights Back Against Racist State Officials, Lula Visit To China Marks Global Shift, Far-Right Judge Restricts Abortion Pill Access

2023-04-14T04:07+0000

2023-04-14T04:07+0000

2023-04-14T09:19+0000

by any means necessary

byanymeansnecessary

radio

mississippi

brazil

china

ukraine

virginia

massincarceration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0d/1109489334_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5eb3acb16fafbd9aa775c4fff5a05f64.png

Pentagon Docs Continue To Reveal US Role In Ukraine Conflict Jackson Fights Back Against Racist State Officials, Lula Visit To China Marks Global Shift, Far-Right Judge Restricts Abortion PIll Access

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Natalia Marques, writer and organizer from New York City to discuss the ongoing fallout from Jackson’s water crisis and why the blame for the crisis does not fall on Black city officials but on white state officials who have prevented action, recent efforts by Mississippi state officials to take control of Jackson’s water system and set up a state-run court and policing system in Jackson, and how these efforts encapsulate the racist system of governance in many places in the US.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Mier, co-editor of Brasil Wire and author of Year of Lead: Washington, Wall Street and the New Imperialism in Brazil to discuss Brazilian President Lula da Silva’s visit to China and how his administration compares with relations under Bolsonaro, what may come of this trip and how it could continue the shift away from US unipolarity toward multipolarity, and how the emergence of the BRICS New Development Bank will present an alternative to IMF investment which forces nations in the global south into austerity.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brianna Griffith, journalist with Liberation News to discuss a Texas judge restricting access to the Mifepristone drug for use in abortions and how that will continue the right-wing attack on reproductive courts, how this ruling also endangers access to healthcare for people who are poor or live in rural areas, and the failure of the Democrats to respond to this ruling and attacks on abortion.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Phil Wilayto, Editor of the Virginia Defender newspaper and co-founder of the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality to discuss the ongoing fallout from the leaked Pentagon documents and the arrest of National Guardsman Jack Teixeira in the investigation to the case, how the documents reveal the US role in escalating the conflict in Ukraine, and ongoing efforts to organize for humane conditions in Virginia jails and prisons.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

mississippi

brazil

china

ukraine

virginia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, brazil-china relations, lula’s visit to china, brazil president in china, water crisis in jackson, what are brics members, mifepristone case, abortion meds, rights for abortion, what is mifepristone banned for, nato intel leaks, pentagon docs leaked, war plans leak, who leaked nato war intel, discord leaks,