https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/pentagon-leaks-gop-congresswoman-weighs-in-on-whos-the-real-enemy-of-the-us-1109498147.html

Pentagon Leaks: GOP Congresswoman Weighs in on ‘Who’s the Real Enemy’ of the US

Pentagon Leaks: GOP Congresswoman Weighs in on ‘Who’s the Real Enemy’ of the US

The leaked documents, which are already being investigated by the FBI and the Justice Department, give insight into the US' purported hand in the Ukrainian conflict.

2023-04-14T06:08+0000

2023-04-14T06:08+0000

2023-04-14T06:08+0000

americas

us

pentagon

marjorie taylor greene

fbi

arrest

documents

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0e/1109497990_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2e65e7636709c3ba49e19535320e5830.jpg

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has commented on the news about the detention of Teixeira, a suspected leaker of classified Pentagon documents that reveal secrets regarding a number of sensitive security issues, including the conflict in Ukraine. In an apparent nod to US forces, the congresswoman added that the 21-year-old “told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more.”As Attorney General Garland said on Thursday, Teixeira was arrested "in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information.”According to the attorney, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents "took Teixeira into custody earlier this afternoon without incident.” The 21-year-old is expected to make his initial court appearance at the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts in Boston later on Friday.Teixeira’s arrest followed Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder calling the leak of secret US Department of Defense documents “a deliberate criminal act.” He declined to provide further comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.The documents also revealed that Washington was conducting espionage not only on its opponents but also allies, including South Korea, Israel, Ukraine and the UK.One leaked file claimed that 50 British special forces personnel are deployed in Ukraine, alongside 17 Latvians, 15 French, 14 Americans and a lone operator from the Netherlands.The leaked materials, the veracity of which has not been confirmed by the US government, first appeared in a chat on the Discord social platform.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/whos-jack-teixeira-the-alleged-pentagon-leaker-arrested-thursday-1109496950.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

republican representative marjorie taylor greene, detention of jack teixeira, jack teixeira, a member of the massachusetts air national guard, leak of classified pentagon documents