Pentagon Leaks: GOP Congresswoman Weighs in on ‘Who’s the Real Enemy’ of the US
The leaked documents, which are already being investigated by the FBI and the Justice Department, give insight into the US' purported hand in the Ukrainian conflict.
Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has commented on the news about the detention of Teixeira, a suspected leaker of classified Pentagon documents that reveal secrets regarding a number of sensitive security issues, including the conflict in Ukraine. In an apparent nod to US forces, the congresswoman added that the 21-year-old “told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more.”As Attorney General Garland said on Thursday, Teixeira was arrested "in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information.”According to the attorney, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents "took Teixeira into custody earlier this afternoon without incident.” The 21-year-old is expected to make his initial court appearance at the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts in Boston later on Friday.Teixeira’s arrest followed Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder calling the leak of secret US Department of Defense documents “a deliberate criminal act.” He declined to provide further comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.The documents also revealed that Washington was conducting espionage not only on its opponents but also allies, including South Korea, Israel, Ukraine and the UK.One leaked file claimed that 50 British special forces personnel are deployed in Ukraine, alongside 17 Latvians, 15 French, 14 Americans and a lone operator from the Netherlands.The leaked materials, the veracity of which has not been confirmed by the US government, first appeared in a chat on the Discord social platform.
Pentagon Leaks: GOP Congresswoman Weighs in on ‘Who’s the Real Enemy’ of the US
On Thursday, US Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed the arrest of 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, in connection with the leak of classified files in what was described by the Pentagon as “a deliberate criminal act.”
Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has commented on the news about the detention of Teixeira, a suspected leaker of classified Pentagon documents that reveal secrets regarding a number of sensitive security issues, including the conflict in Ukraine.
Greene, also known by her initials MTG, called Teixeira “white, male, Christian, and antiwar”, which she tweeted “makes him an enemy to the Biden regime.”
In an apparent nod to US forces, the congresswoman added that the 21-year-old “told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more.”
“Ask yourself who is the real enemy? A young low level national guardsman? Or the administration that is waging war in Ukraine, a non-NATO nation, against nuclear Russia without war powers?”, she pointed out.
As Attorney General Garland said on Thursday, Teixeira was arrested "in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information.”
According to the attorney, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents "took Teixeira into custody earlier this afternoon without incident.” The 21-year-old is expected to make his initial court appearance at the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts in Boston later on Friday.
Teixeira’s arrest followed Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder calling the leak of secret US Department of Defense documents “a deliberate criminal act.” He declined to provide further comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.
Over 100 classified US government files have been leaked on social media sites in recent weeks, in particular providing intelligence on a spate of sensitive security matters related to the conflict in Ukraine, including Ukrainian air defenses, Russian military activities, and US assessments of the standoff.
The documents also revealed that Washington was conducting espionage not only on its opponents but also allies, including South Korea, Israel, Ukraine and the UK.
One leaked file claimed that 50 British special forces personnel are deployed in Ukraine, alongside 17 Latvians, 15 French, 14 Americans and a lone operator from the Netherlands.
The leaked materials, the veracity of which has not been confirmed by the US government, first appeared in a chat on the Discord social platform.