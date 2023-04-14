https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/russian-foreign-ministry-receives-finlands-appeal-over-envelopes-with-unknown-substance-1109539566.html
Zakharova said in a statement that the Russian side “can confirm that it has received such an appeal from the Finnish embassy,” adding that the envelopes were addressed “to the military attache and his assistants”. According to Zakharova, all three envelops were handed over to Russian law enforcement agencies. “The Finnish Embassy will be provided with information on the results of the study of the incident," the spokeswoman said.
Russian Foreign Ministry Receives Finland's Appeal Over Envelopes With Unknown Substance
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Finnish embassy in Moscow has contacted the Russian Foreign Ministry over receiving three envelopes with unknown substance, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday, adding that the envelopes were handed over to Russian law enforcement agencies.
Zakharova said in a statement that the Russian side “can confirm that it has received such an appeal from the Finnish embassy,” adding that the envelopes were addressed “to the military attache and his assistants”.
"When the first envelope was opened, a white powder was found in it, after which the other two letters were left sealed,” the spokeswoman said.
According to Zakharova, all three envelops were handed over to Russian law enforcement agencies.
“The Finnish Embassy will be provided with information on the results of the study of the incident," the spokeswoman said.