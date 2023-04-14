https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/russian-mod-ukraine-loses-340-military-over-past-day-in-donetsk-direction-1109532286.html

Russian MoD: Ukraine Loses 340 Military Over Past Day in Donetsk Direction

Russian MoD: Ukraine Loses 340 Military Over Past Day in Donetsk Direction

Ukraine has lost 340 military and 14 units of military equipment in the Donetsk direction in 24 hours, as Russia's Wagner Group private military company keeps fighting for the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2023-04-14T13:43+0000

2023-04-14T13:43+0000

2023-04-14T13:43+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0e/1109502403_0:242:3210:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8ac3ad0afa3126252981fe9bdc2f4096.jpg

In the Donetsk direction, Wagner assault detachments are engaged in high-intensity combat operations to seize neighborhoods in the western districts of Artemovsk (Bakhmut). On the flanks, airborne troops are supporting the assault squads and suppressing the enemy's attempts to deliver ammunition and reserves to the city, according to the ministry.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/scott-ritter-pentagon-leaks-show-that-ukraine-cant-win--1109484135.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military opeartion, fight for bakhmut, wagner group, ukrainian crisis