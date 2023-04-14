https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/saudi-arabia-welcomes-ties-with-syria-iran-despite-cia-chiefs-visit-1109486877.html

Saudi Arabia Welcomes Ties With Syria, Iran Despite CIA Chief's Visit

Saudi Arabia Welcomes Ties With Syria, Iran Despite CIA Chief's Visit

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Saudi Arabia's resumption of diplomatic ties with Syria and Iran, despite the CIA director's recent visit to Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia welcomes ties with Syria, Iran despite CIA chief's visit On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Saudi Arabia's resumption of diplomatic ties with Syria and Iran, despite the CIA director's recent visit to Riyadh.

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystTodd "Bubba" Horwitz - Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.comIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by political cartoonist Ted Rall to discuss the insecurity and violence happening in San Francisco that made the Whole Foods Flagship store close, along with NPR's decision to boycott Twitter over the "government-funded media" tag added to their account.In the second hour, security analyst Mark Sleboda joined the Fault Lines show to discuss the resumption of ties between Saudi Arabia and Syria, along with the NATO war leaks story from the Washington Post.In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to chief market strategist Todd "Bubba" Horwitz about the recent inflation numbers and the state of the US economy.

