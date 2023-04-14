https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/saudi-arabia-welcomes-ties-with-syria-iran-despite-cia-chiefs-visit-1109486877.html
Saudi Arabia Welcomes Ties With Syria, Iran Despite CIA Chief's Visit
Saudi Arabia Welcomes Ties With Syria, Iran Despite CIA Chief's Visit
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Saudi Arabia's resumption of diplomatic ties with Syria and Iran, despite the CIA director's recent visit to Riyadh.
2023-04-14T04:03+0000
2023-04-14T04:03+0000
2023-04-14T09:23+0000
fault lines
radio
syria
saudi arabia
inflation
npr
whole foods
twitter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0d/1109486712_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_58b538f70daaa9858784bd642b4ae5bc.png
Saudi Arabia welcomes ties with Syria, Iran despite CIA chief's visit
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Saudi Arabia's resumption of diplomatic ties with Syria and Iran, despite the CIA director's recent visit to Riyadh.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystTodd “Bubba” Horwitz - Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.comIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by political cartoonist Ted Rall to discuss the insecurity and violence happening in San Francisco that made the Whole Foods Flagship store close, along with NPR's decision to boycott Twitter over the "government-funded media" tag added to their account.In the second hour, security analyst Mark Sleboda joined the Fault Lines show to discuss the resumption of ties between Saudi Arabia and Syria, along with the NATO war leaks story from the Washington Post.In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to chief market strategist Todd “Bubba” Horwitz about the recent inflation numbers and the state of the US economy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
syria
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0d/1109486712_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_84fa97499017de451c818527ad872764.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, us economy crisis, us money supply crisis, inflation rates in us, why is whole foods flagship closed, what is state-affiliated media, why is npr not on twitter, nato intel leaks, pentagon docs leaked, war plans leak, who leaked nato war intel, syria diplomatic ties, saudi-syria relations,
fault lines, us economy crisis, us money supply crisis, inflation rates in us, why is whole foods flagship closed, what is state-affiliated media, why is npr not on twitter, nato intel leaks, pentagon docs leaked, war plans leak, who leaked nato war intel, syria diplomatic ties, saudi-syria relations,
Saudi Arabia Welcomes Ties With Syria, Iran Despite CIA Chief's Visit
04:03 GMT 14.04.2023 (Updated: 09:23 GMT 14.04.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Saudi Arabia's resumption of diplomatic ties with Syria and Iran, despite the CIA director's recent visit to Riyadh.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Todd “Bubba” Horwitz - Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.com
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by political cartoonist Ted Rall to discuss the insecurity and violence happening in San Francisco that made the Whole Foods Flagship store close, along with NPR's decision to boycott Twitter over the "government-funded media" tag added to their account.
In the second hour, security analyst Mark Sleboda joined the Fault Lines show to discuss the resumption of ties between Saudi Arabia and Syria, along with the NATO war leaks story from the Washington Post.
In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to chief market strategist Todd “Bubba” Horwitz about the recent inflation numbers and the state of the US economy.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.