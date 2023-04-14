https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/shoigu-check-of-pacific-fleet-aimed-at-boosting-russian-ability-to-repel-ocean-attack-1109501435.html

Shoigu: Check of Pacific Fleet Aimed at Boosting Russian Ability to Repel Ocean Attack

The main purpose of the unscheduled inspection of Russia's Pacific Fleet is to enhance the ability of the country's armed forces to "repel the aggression of a probable enemy" from maritime directions, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Friday.

In accordance with the General Staff's orders, the fleet will have to refine the operational plan taking into account the training situation, prepare the troops for combat actions in a short time, carry out operational deployment and work out a set of training and combat tasks both in the near and far maritime zones.Particularly, Russia's Pacific fleet will practice repelling the potential enemy's landing on the Southern Kuril islands and Sakhalin.During a surprise inspection, the Russian Pacific Fleet will carry out missile launches to destroy naval strike groups and ground targets of a potential enemy. Sergey Shoigu instructed on Friday Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin to bring to the attention of foreign military attaches information about the tasks of a sudden inspection of the Pacific Fleet.

