Spain Shuts Border in Ceuta After 200 Migrants Attempt to Break Through Fence

Spain's security forces have closed the border in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa to transit transport after an attempt by a group of 200 migrants to break through the fence, a Spanish news agency reported, citing law enforcement sources.
Security forces in Morocco, bordering Ceuta, were reportedly able to contain the group of migrants. In late June 2022, nearly 2,000 migrants approached the border in another Spanish enclave, Melilla. A group of about 500 migrants attempted to enter Spanish territory by breaking down a gate at a border checkpoint. The migrants were armed with sticks and hooks and used them against law enforcement officers. The area around Melilla regularly sees attempted illegal border crossings to Spain. In 2021, 1,900 people crossed the border near the Spanish enclaves of Melilla and Ceuta, and a total of 42,000 undocumented migrants arrived in Spain, including 40,000 who had arrived by sea.
12:02 GMT 14.04.2023
Moroccans, including many who have been in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta since before the border crisis, wait at the border to return voluntarily to their home country,
Moroccans, including many who have been in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta since before the border crisis, wait at the border to return voluntarily to their home country,
© AP Photo / Bernat Armangue
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Spain's security forces have closed the border in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa to transit transport after an attempt by a group of 200 migrants to break through the fence, a Spanish news agency reported, citing law enforcement sources.
Security forces in Morocco, bordering Ceuta, were reportedly able to contain the group of migrants.
In late June 2022, nearly 2,000 migrants approached the border in another Spanish enclave, Melilla. A group of about 500 migrants attempted to enter Spanish territory by breaking down a gate at a border checkpoint. The migrants were armed with sticks and hooks and used them against law enforcement officers.
Spanish Civil Guard - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2022
Spain Abandoned Western Sahara Position to Win Morocco's Cooperation on Migrants, PSOE Doc Reveals
21 March 2022, 19:24 GMT
The area around Melilla regularly sees attempted illegal border crossings to Spain. In 2021, 1,900 people crossed the border near the Spanish enclaves of Melilla and Ceuta, and a total of 42,000 undocumented migrants arrived in Spain, including 40,000 who had arrived by sea.
