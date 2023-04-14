International
Suspected Pentagon Leaker to Appear in Court at 14:00 GMT
Suspected Pentagon Leaker to Appear in Court at 14:00 GMT
Suspected leaker of Pentagon classified documents Jack Teixeira will appear in a federal court in Boston, Massachusetts at 10 a.m. EST (14:00 GMT) on Friday, the Office of the US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts said.
On Thursday, the FBI arrested Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the US Air Force National Guard, for his alleged involvement in leaking classified US government and military documents.
Suspected Pentagon Leaker to Appear in Court at 14:00 GMT

14:11 GMT 14.04.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Suspected leaker of Pentagon classified documents Jack Teixeira will appear in a federal court in Boston, Massachusetts at 10 a.m. EST (14:00 GMT) on Friday, the Office of the US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts said.
"Jack Teixeira will appear in federal court in Boston at 10 am today in courtroom 18," the office of the attorney said.
On Thursday, the FBI arrested Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the US Air Force National Guard, for his alleged involvement in leaking classified US government and military documents.
