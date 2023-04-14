https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/suspected-pentagon-leaker-to-appear-in-court-at-1400-gmt-1109534083.html

Suspected Pentagon Leaker to Appear in Court at 14:00 GMT

Suspected leaker of Pentagon classified documents Jack Teixeira will appear in a federal court in Boston, Massachusetts at 10 a.m. EST (14:00 GMT) on Friday, the Office of the US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts said.

On Thursday, the FBI arrested Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the US Air Force National Guard, for his alleged involvement in leaking classified US government and military documents.

