https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/top-15-countries-hosting-ukrainian-refugees-1109537269.html

Top 15 Countries Hosting Ukrainian Refugees

Top 15 Countries Hosting Ukrainian Refugees

The following infographic by Sputnik, based on UN statistics, provides a rough estimate of how many Ukrainians fled abroad (rough because it deals only with people who registered as refugees) and lists their top 15 destinations.

2023-04-14T18:04+0000

2023-04-14T18:04+0000

2023-04-14T18:04+0000

multimedia

infographic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0e/1109536632_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_ed003ddfcb33aa80454faef903dee3e1.png

As the Ukrainian economy crumbles and the regime in Kiev resorts to press-ganging people into military service, a significant portion of Ukraine’s populace decided that they would be better off anywhere but in their country of origin.The following infographic by Sputnik, based on UN statistics, provides a rough estimate of how many Ukrainians fled abroad (rough because it deals only with people who registered as refugees) and lists their top 15 destinations.Over 2.8 million Ukrainians fled to Russia, which tops the list, with Poland (over 1.5 million refugees) and Germany (over 1 million refugees) being the first and second runners-up, respectively.Meanwhile, Austria (95,753 refugees), Ireland (78,462 refugees) and Lithuania (76,540) sit at the very bottom of the list.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian refugees, ukrainian refugees by country