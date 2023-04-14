https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/top-15-countries-hosting-ukrainian-refugees-1109537269.html
Top 15 Countries Hosting Ukrainian Refugees
The following infographic by Sputnik, based on UN statistics, provides a rough estimate of how many Ukrainians fled abroad (rough because it deals only with people who registered as refugees) and lists their top 15 destinations.
As the Ukrainian economy crumbles and the regime in Kiev resorts to press-ganging people into military service, a significant portion of Ukraine’s populace decided that they would be better off anywhere but in their country of origin.The following infographic by Sputnik, based on UN statistics, provides a rough estimate of how many Ukrainians fled abroad (rough because it deals only with people who registered as refugees) and lists their top 15 destinations.Over 2.8 million Ukrainians fled to Russia, which tops the list, with Poland (over 1.5 million refugees) and Germany (over 1 million refugees) being the first and second runners-up, respectively.Meanwhile, Austria (95,753 refugees), Ireland (78,462 refugees) and Lithuania (76,540) sit at the very bottom of the list.
Hundreds of thousands of people have fled Ukraine since the conflict in the country escalated last year, abandoning their homeland and choosing the lot of a refugee.
