https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/trump-questioned-in-hourslong-deposition-tied-to-new-york-civil-fraud-case-1109495330.html

Trump Questioned in Hourslong Deposition Tied to New York Civil Fraud Case

Trump Questioned in Hourslong Deposition Tied to New York Civil Fraud Case

Former President Donald Trump reportedly sat through an hourslong deposition with the New York attorney general's office in connection to a lawsuit filed by the state accusing him and his family of engaging in fraud to enrich themselves.

2023-04-14T00:09+0000

2023-04-14T00:09+0000

2023-04-14T00:06+0000

americas

donald trump

letitia james

trump organization

deposition

new york city

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109141287_0:139:1929:1224_1920x0_80_0_0_c68cdf57f7bbc29f0902fbcfb33f6320.jpg

Citing a source familiar with the matter, US media reported on Thursday that Trump answered numerous questions during a nearly seven-hour-long deposition with state prosecutors. New York Attorney General Letitia James is said to have been in the room for a portion of Trump's deposition.A Sputnik correspondent spotted Trump leaving his deposition Thursday afternoon. Trump's attorney Alina Habba told US media that the former president "remains resolute in his stance that he has nothing to conceal, and he looks forward to educating the attorney general about the immense success of his multi-billion dollar company." Trump previously provided an hourslong deposition in August, weeks before James filed the lawsuit. Trump called James' probe politically motivated and "a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time." Trump was in New York City earlier this month for an arraignment in a criminal case charging him with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection to his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges, which prosecutors elevated from misdemeanors to felonies by arguing that the fraud was linked to violations of election and tax laws. Trump also faces three additional investigations in connection with his purported role in the January 6 riot, his handling of classified documents at his Florida home, and alleged interference with the 2020 Georgia election results.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/trump-indictment-to-set-precedent-for-law-manipulation-for-political-purposes-us-senator-1109158106.html

americas

new york city

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, hourslong deposition, new york civil fraud case, trump organization