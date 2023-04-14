International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/uk-becomes-first-european-country-to-allow-hands-free-driving-1109531195.html
UK Becomes First European Country to Allow Hands-Free Driving
UK Becomes First European Country to Allow Hands-Free Driving
he United Kingdom now allows drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel as long as the car is fitted with Ford’s BlueCruise technology, the US carmaker said on Friday.
2023-04-14T13:29+0000
2023-04-14T13:29+0000
world
uk
hands-free operation
ford
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092047327_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_285b7c786120e84b2073a44acd4f632b.jpg
This makes the UK the first country in Europe to allow the hands-free driving system, which is approved for specific sections of the road in England, Scotland and Wales, called hands-free blue zones. BlueCruise is only available for Ford’s Mustang Mach-E electric SUV models build after November 3 of last year. It is activated via subscription and costs 17.99 pounds ($22.5) per month. The technology can steer a car at a maximum speed of 80 miles per hour, using a combination of radars and cameras to detect and track the position and speed of other vehicles. An inward-looking infrared camera will monitor the driver’s gaze to make sure their eyes stay on the road. It will sound an alarm if the driver takes their eyes off the road and will slow the car down if it is ignored. UK Transport Minister Jesse Norman praised Ford for choosing his country for BlueCruise’s European launch, putting it "at the forefront of innovation." Ford expects other European countries to give their regulatory approval to the hands-free technology and will roll out BlueCruise to further Ford vehicles in the coming years.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20190119/Spotify-Introduce-Voice-Activated-car-device-1071639591.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20210318/no-sooner-is-trump-out-of-office-ford-is-switching-us900-mln-investment-from-ohio-to-mexico-1082384820.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092047327_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_786985fea8e226e6de57f8b5d7d9685c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hand-free technology, ik, ford, blue cruise technology
hand-free technology, ik, ford, blue cruise technology

UK Becomes First European Country to Allow Hands-Free Driving

13:29 GMT 14.04.2023
© AP Photo / Keith SrakocicA pair of 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E are displayed for sale at a Ford dealer on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Wexford, Pa.
A pair of 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E are displayed for sale at a Ford dealer on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Wexford, Pa. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2023
© AP Photo / Keith Srakocic
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom now allows drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel as long as the car is fitted with Ford’s BlueCruise technology, the US carmaker said on Friday.
This makes the UK the first country in Europe to allow the hands-free driving system, which is approved for specific sections of the road in England, Scotland and Wales, called hands-free blue zones.
"Ford becomes the first automaker to introduce ‘hands-off, eyes-on’ advanced driver assistance technology approved for pre-mapped motorways in Great Britain," the statement read.
dashboard of a Toyota sedan - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2019
Science & Tech
‘Turn That S--t Down!’: Spotify to Introduce Voice-Activated Interface for Cars
19 January 2019, 20:37 GMT
BlueCruise is only available for Ford’s Mustang Mach-E electric SUV models build after November 3 of last year. It is activated via subscription and costs 17.99 pounds ($22.5) per month.
The technology can steer a car at a maximum speed of 80 miles per hour, using a combination of radars and cameras to detect and track the position and speed of other vehicles.
An inward-looking infrared camera will monitor the driver’s gaze to make sure their eyes stay on the road. It will sound an alarm if the driver takes their eyes off the road and will slow the car down if it is ignored.
UK Transport Minister Jesse Norman praised Ford for choosing his country for BlueCruise’s European launch, putting it "at the forefront of innovation."
The Ford motor company badge - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2021
World
No Sooner Is Trump Out Of Office, Ford Is Switching US$900 Mln Investment From Ohio To Mexico
18 March 2021, 18:18 GMT
"The latest advanced driver assistance systems make driving smoother and easier, but they can also help make roads safer by reducing scope for driver error," he said.
Ford expects other European countries to give their regulatory approval to the hands-free technology and will roll out BlueCruise to further Ford vehicles in the coming years.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала