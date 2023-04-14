https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/us-president-biden-wraps-up-ireland-visit--1109500494.html
Biden came to the Irish capital Dublin on Wednesday for a three-day visit. This is his first trip to the country as US president.
Sputnik comes to you live from County Mayo, Ireland, where US President Joe Biden is wrapping up his visit to the country. The 46th US president came to Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement that put an end to political violence in the region. He was greeted by Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar at Dublin Airport. Biden asserts that his ancestors left Ireland roughly 165 years ago. He claims to be Irish-American and says that the residents of Ireland are "the only people in the world, in my opinion, who are nostalgic about the future."Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
Biden landed in Dublin, the Irish capital, on Wednesday for a three-day visit, and his first trip to Ireland as US president.
Sputnik comes to you live from County Mayo, Ireland, where US President Joe Biden is wrapping up his visit to the country.
The 46th US president came to Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement that put an end to political violence in the region. He was greeted by Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar at Dublin Airport.
Biden asserts that his ancestors left Ireland roughly 165 years ago. He claims to be Irish-American and says that the residents of Ireland are "the only people in the world, in my opinion, who are nostalgic about the future."
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!