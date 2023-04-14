https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/us-president-biden-wraps-up-ireland-visit--1109500494.html

US President Biden Wraps Up Ireland Visit

US President Biden Wraps Up Ireland Visit

Biden came to the Irish capital Dublin on Wednesday for a three-day visit. This is his first trip to the country as US president.

2023-04-14T12:12+0000

2023-04-14T12:12+0000

2023-04-14T12:12+0000

world

us

joe biden

ireland

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0d/1109466451_0:29:3073:1757_1920x0_80_0_0_d85fc579edeb6ee6900f0b7e275bf6fd.jpg

Sputnik comes to you live from County Mayo, Ireland, where US President Joe Biden is wrapping up his visit to the country. The 46th US president came to Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement that put an end to political violence in the region. He was greeted by Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar at Dublin Airport. Biden asserts that his ancestors left Ireland roughly 165 years ago. He claims to be Irish-American and says that the residents of Ireland are "the only people in the world, in my opinion, who are nostalgic about the future."Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!

ireland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

US President Biden Wraps Up Ireland Visit US President Biden Wraps Up Ireland Visit 2023-04-14T12:12+0000 true PT53M23S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden, joe biden ireland, joe biden irish, joe biden irish ancestors