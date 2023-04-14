https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/us-state-department-pentagon-preparing-pathway-to-hasten-foreign-weapons-sales-media-reports-1109536353.html

US State Department, Pentagon Preparing Pathway to Hasten Foreign Weapons Sales, Media Reports

US State Department, Pentagon Preparing Pathway to Hasten Foreign Weapons Sales, Media Reports

The US State Department and Pentagon are preparing measures to help hasten the process of selling weapons to foreign countries, American news outlet reported on Friday.

2023-04-14T15:49+0000

2023-04-14T15:49+0000

2023-04-14T15:49+0000

americas

us

us state department

pentagon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/05/1101521442_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_027b6920331a180cdd05f7a9b048fe55.jpg

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is considering more than 80 internal recommendations from a team tasked with speeding up the Pentagon’s foreign military sales process, the report said, citing a Pentagon spokesman. Several of the recommendations from the team are at the level of the Pentagon policy chief for possible implementation, the spokesman reportedly said. The Pentagon’s aim is to replace weapons sent by the United States to Ukraine and better compete with China, the report said. The US State Department is also working on delivering recommendations to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on how to improve its own foreign weapons sale process, the report said. The US’ challenge is ultimately industrial capacity, but there are steps the State Department can take on its end to streamline the process, a department spokesperson reportedly said. The recommendations come following calls from US Senator Roger Wicker last month to reform the US’ foreign military sales process. It takes the US too long to deliver crucial weapons to allies, Wicker said. Wicker pointed to a $19 billion backlog of US arms for Taiwan as one reason for the reform.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/scott-ritter-us-full-spectrum-dominance-military-doctrine-based-on-hubris-and-arrogance-1109208808.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/pentagon-leak-shows-us-dragging-allies-into-war-with-russia-1109359717.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, us state department, us weapon sales, us militarism