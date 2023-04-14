International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/us-supreme-court-temporarily-restores-access-to-key-abortion-pill-1109543003.html
US Supreme Court Temporarily Restores Access to Key Abortion Pill
US Supreme Court Temporarily Restores Access to Key Abortion Pill
The US Supreme Court on Friday issued a temporary halt on a court ruling restricting access to the use of mifepristone, a key drug used in medication abortions.
2023-04-14T20:59+0000
2023-04-14T21:13+0000
americas
us supreme court
abortion
mifepristone
temporary
pause
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/03/1095244920_0:90:3072:1818_1920x0_80_0_0_f9df2aed6817172ba0df959bdf4b728d.jpg
The US Supreme Court on Friday issued a temporary pause on a lower federal court ruling that would restrict access to the use of mifepristone, a key drug used in the majority of medication abortions.Justice Samuel Alito granted the US government's request of a stay, and will maintain the drug's approval through at least midnight Wednesday.The Friday ruling came in response to the US Department of Justice and the manufacturer of the medication requesting the high court to briefly allow full access to mifepristone or allow an emergency briefing before the bench brings its term to a close this summer.“If allowed to take effect, the lower courts’ orders would thwart [the US Food and Drug Administration] FDA’s scientific judgment and undermine widespread reliance in a health care system that assumes the availability of mifepristone as an alternative to more burdensome and invasive surgical abortions,” Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar told the high court in a filing. The justices were asked by lawyers with the Justice Department and the drug company to block the decision made in Texas to suspend the FDA's approval for mifepristone. The twin requests to the Supreme Court followed a 2-1 ruling by the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals late Wednesday that reinstated restrictions on how patients are able to obtain mifepristone and how late into their pregnancy it can be used. The changes were set to take effect at 1 a.m. on Saturday prior to the high court's Friday determination.However the appeals court ruling also stated that the drug could remain on the market as the federal government's appeal on the Texas decision moves through the legal system. Oral arguments on the appeal are scheduled to be held on May 17.Following the Supreme Court decision to overturn the historic Roe v. Wade ruling, both the drug mifepristone and misoprostol were brought under examination in the ongoing push to implement severe restrictions on abortion access. Opponents of mifepristone in recent months argued the FDA failed to review scientific evidence and follow proper protocol since the drug gained its approval in 2000.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/us-judge-blocks-federal-approval-of-abortion-pill-mifepristone---filing-1109259901.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/03/1095244920_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da9427f06eacbbedf8c63c5daf594875.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us supreme court, mifepristone, abortion pill, abortion access, temporary pause,
us supreme court, mifepristone, abortion pill, abortion access, temporary pause,

US Supreme Court Temporarily Restores Access to Key Abortion Pill

20:59 GMT 14.04.2023 (Updated: 21:13 GMT 14.04.2023)
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaDemonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court's secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance.
Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court's secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2023
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The government clearance for key abortion drug mifepristone was suspended on April 7 in an unprecedented move that saw the US Food and Drug Administration's 23-year-old approval trashed. Since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, the drug has become increasingly significant in the fight over abortion access.
The US Supreme Court on Friday issued a temporary pause on a lower federal court ruling that would restrict access to the use of mifepristone, a key drug used in the majority of medication abortions.
Justice Samuel Alito granted the US government's request of a stay, and will maintain the drug's approval through at least midnight Wednesday.
The Friday ruling came in response to the US Department of Justice and the manufacturer of the medication requesting the high court to briefly allow full access to mifepristone or allow an emergency briefing before the bench brings its term to a close this summer.
“If allowed to take effect, the lower courts’ orders would thwart [the US Food and Drug Administration] FDA’s scientific judgment and undermine widespread reliance in a health care system that assumes the availability of mifepristone as an alternative to more burdensome and invasive surgical abortions,” Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar told the high court in a filing.
“Those harms would be felt throughout the Nation because mifepristone has lawful uses in every State -- even those with restrictive abortion laws.”
The justices were asked by lawyers with the Justice Department and the drug company to block the decision made in Texas to suspend the FDA's approval for mifepristone.
The twin requests to the Supreme Court followed a 2-1 ruling by the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals late Wednesday that reinstated restrictions on how patients are able to obtain mifepristone and how late into their pregnancy it can be used. The changes were set to take effect at 1 a.m. on Saturday prior to the high court's Friday determination.
However the appeals court ruling also stated that the drug could remain on the market as the federal government's appeal on the Texas decision moves through the legal system. Oral arguments on the appeal are scheduled to be held on May 17.
Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., March 16, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2023
Americas
US Judge Blocks Federal Approval of Abortion Pill Mifepristone - Filing
8 April, 02:08 GMT
Following the Supreme Court decision to overturn the historic Roe v. Wade ruling, both the drug mifepristone and misoprostol were brought under examination in the ongoing push to implement severe restrictions on abortion access. Opponents of mifepristone in recent months argued the FDA failed to review scientific evidence and follow proper protocol since the drug gained its approval in 2000.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала