Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Video: Russia Unleashes MT-12 Guns, Pounds Ukrainian Positions
Video: Russia Unleashes MT-12 Guns, Pounds Ukrainian Positions
MT-12 is a Soviet era 100mm AT-gun from 60-s. It is slightly old, but demonstrates great performance as an artillery piece, due to it’s light weight and advanced ballistic properties supported with powerful high-explosive shell.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0e/1109502403_0:242:3210:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8ac3ad0afa3126252981fe9bdc2f4096.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has published a video of its artillery units effectively utilizing their weaponry in combat during the special military operation in Ukraine. These units consist of soldiers that were conscripted during the partial mobilization in the fall, and many of them have had combat experience. They are successfully fulfilling the objectives laid out during the special operation and hammer enemy positions with high-explosive (HE) shells.Drone footage confirms a direct hit against Ukrainian infantry, who were taking cover inside the building.The MT-12 is effective as a light artillery piece, given that it has a relatively large 100mm caliber for its weight. The gun primarily uses an OF15 high-explosive shell, weighing almost 30 kg, with 16.7 kg of explosive filler inside and can be fired at ranges up to 8.2 kilometers, causing massive damage both to enemy infantry and defensive structures.
Video: Russia Unleashes MT-12 Guns, Pounds Ukrainian Positions

Since its inception in the 1960s, the MT-12 is a Soviet-designed 100mm AT-gun that has continued to perform splendidly as an artillery piece thanks to its light weight and advanced ballistic properties supported by a powerful high-explosive shell.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published a video of its artillery units effectively utilizing their weaponry in combat during the special military operation in Ukraine.
These units consist of soldiers that were conscripted during the partial mobilization in the fall, and many of them have had combat experience. They are successfully fulfilling the objectives laid out during the special operation and hammer enemy positions with high-explosive (HE) shells.
Drone footage confirms a direct hit against Ukrainian infantry, who were taking cover inside the building.
The MT-12 is effective as a light artillery piece, given that it has a relatively large 100mm caliber for its weight. The gun primarily uses an OF15 high-explosive shell, weighing almost 30 kg, with 16.7 kg of explosive filler inside and can be fired at ranges up to 8.2 kilometers, causing massive damage both to enemy infantry and defensive structures.
