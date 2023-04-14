https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/video-russia-unleashes-mt-12-guns-pounds-ukrainian-positions-1109505698.html

Video: Russia Unleashes MT-12 Guns, Pounds Ukrainian Positions

Video: Russia Unleashes MT-12 Guns, Pounds Ukrainian Positions

MT-12 is a Soviet era 100mm AT-gun from 60-s. It is slightly old, but demonstrates great performance as an artillery piece, due to it’s light weight and advanced ballistic properties supported with powerful high-explosive shell.

The Russian Defense Ministry has published a video of its artillery units effectively utilizing their weaponry in combat during the special military operation in Ukraine. These units consist of soldiers that were conscripted during the partial mobilization in the fall, and many of them have had combat experience. They are successfully fulfilling the objectives laid out during the special operation and hammer enemy positions with high-explosive (HE) shells.Drone footage confirms a direct hit against Ukrainian infantry, who were taking cover inside the building.The MT-12 is effective as a light artillery piece, given that it has a relatively large 100mm caliber for its weight. The gun primarily uses an OF15 high-explosive shell, weighing almost 30 kg, with 16.7 kg of explosive filler inside and can be fired at ranges up to 8.2 kilometers, causing massive damage both to enemy infantry and defensive structures.

