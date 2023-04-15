https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/a-state-of-war-only-serves-as-an-excuse-for-domestic-tyranny-1109543591.html

A State of War Only Serves as an Excuse for Domestic Tyranny

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the French pension reform being approved, and Brazil calls for Brics... 15.04.2023, Sputnik International

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the French pension reform being approved, and Brazil calls for Brics to move away from the U.S. dollar.

Karen Hunt - Writer, Artist, and Kickboxer | Elon Musk Fights Substack Users, How "Karen" Became a Negative Term, and America Losing its Free Speech Foundation Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Pension Reform Passes in France, Russia is Losing Narrative, and Social CommentaryIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Karen Hunt about negative stereotypes, Twitter at war with Substack writers, and Elon Musk. Karen talked about her issues with Elon Musk and his true intentions as the owner of Twitter. Karen discussed her writings on Substack and how much research and detail goes into writing her work.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the alleged leaker, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and how quickly Americans virtue signal. Ted detailed his thoughts about the crisis in Ukraine and how the average American consumes official narratives. Ted spoke about documents leaked by Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira and how the media has portrayed the leaker.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

