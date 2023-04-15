International
Beijing Voices Protest to US Over Sanctions on Chinese Entities for Alleged Ties to Russia
Beijing Voices Protest to US Over Sanctions on Chinese Entities for Alleged Ties to Russia
China's commerce ministry on Saturday expressed protest over US sanctions against Chinese companies for alleged ties to Russia, calling Washington's actions groundless and harmful to business.
The ministry added that Washington must immediately "correct its erroneous actions and stop exerting unreasonable pressure on Chinese companies." Beijing will vigorously protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, the statement said. In recent months, the US has imposed sanctions on numerous Chinese companies for alleged ties to Moscow. Earlier this week, Washington imposed export restrictions on another 12 Chinese entities.
06:44 GMT 15.04.2023
The Great Hall of the People, the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, China
The Great Hall of the People, the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, China - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Zagrebnov
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China's commerce ministry on Saturday expressed protest over US sanctions against Chinese companies for alleged ties to Russia, calling Washington's actions groundless and harmful to business.
"The Chinese side has drawn attention to the fact that the United States has recently imposed sanctions on a number of Chinese companies due to alleged ties with Russia. The US actions have no international legal basis and are not sanctioned by the UN Security Council, a typical example of unilateral sanctions and the application of extraterritorial jurisdiction, which seriously harm the legitimate rights and interests of businesses and affect the security and stability of global supply chains. China strongly opposes them," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that Washington must immediately "correct its erroneous actions and stop exerting unreasonable pressure on Chinese companies."
Beijing will vigorously protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, the statement said.
In recent months, the US has imposed sanctions on numerous Chinese companies for alleged ties to Moscow. Earlier this week, Washington imposed export restrictions on another 12 Chinese entities.
