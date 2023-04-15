https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/beijing-voices-protest-to-us-over-sanctions-on-chinese-entities-for-alleged-ties-to-russia-1109548999.html

Beijing Voices Protest to US Over Sanctions on Chinese Entities for Alleged Ties to Russia

China's commerce ministry on Saturday expressed protest over US sanctions against Chinese companies for alleged ties to Russia, calling Washington's actions groundless and harmful to business.

The ministry added that Washington must immediately "correct its erroneous actions and stop exerting unreasonable pressure on Chinese companies." Beijing will vigorously protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, the statement said. In recent months, the US has imposed sanctions on numerous Chinese companies for alleged ties to Moscow. Earlier this week, Washington imposed export restrictions on another 12 Chinese entities.

