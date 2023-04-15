International
Video: Car Rams Into Crowd in France's Bordeaux Reportedly Leaving 7 Injured
Seven people were injured when a car rammed into a crowd in the French city of Bordeaux, the local radio reported on Saturday.
The incident took place on the Rue du Professeur Darget on Friday at around 23:00 local time (21:00 GMT). The radio said, citing police, that the car's driver and the three passengers were arrested following the incident. The driver reportedly failed to control the vehicle. Two people were hospitalized.
07:40 GMT 15.04.2023 (Updated: 07:41 GMT 15.04.2023)
PARIS (Sputnik) - Seven people were injured when a car rammed into a crowd in the French city of Bordeaux, the local radio reported on Saturday.
The incident took place on the Rue du Professeur Darget on Friday at around 23:00 local time (21:00 GMT).
The radio said, citing police, that the car's driver and the three passengers were arrested following the incident. The driver reportedly failed to control the vehicle.
Two people were hospitalized.
