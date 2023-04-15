https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/car-rams-into-crowd-in-frances-bordeaux-reportedly-leaving-7-injured-1109549642.html

Video: Car Rams Into Crowd in France's Bordeaux Reportedly Leaving 7 Injured

Seven people were injured when a car rammed into a crowd in the French city of Bordeaux, the local radio reported on Saturday.

The incident took place on the Rue du Professeur Darget on Friday at around 23:00 local time (21:00 GMT). The radio said, citing police, that the car's driver and the three passengers were arrested following the incident. The driver reportedly failed to control the vehicle. Two people were hospitalized.

