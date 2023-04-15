https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/christians-wait-for-holy-fire-at-church-of-holy-sepulcher-in-jerusalem-1109549893.html

Christians Wait for 'Holy Fire' at Church of Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem

Christians Wait for 'Holy Fire' at Church of Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem

The Church of the Holy Sepulcher is most sacred place for all Christians around the glove, despite minor divisions. The “Holy Fire” rite symbolizes the undying light of Christianity. According to the belief, candles are lit spontaneously. This fire is blessed and carried to other Orthodox countries.

2023-04-15T10:22+0000

2023-04-15T10:22+0000

2023-04-15T10:22+0000

world

christianity

easter

holy fire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102050/71/1020507101_0:0:4202:2364_1920x0_80_0_0_2e87bc0c5815c24905e5eb116192582f.jpg

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Jerusalem, where Orthodox Christians are waiting for the “Holy Fire” ritual at Church of the Holy Sepulcher – which, according to tradition, was built on the spot where Jesus Christ was crucified by Roman soldiers. During this ritual, candles are said to light themselves in a miraculous way. Considered to be blessed, this fire is subsequently transported to other countries where Orthodox Christians are preparing to celebrate Easter.Earlier in the day, Israeli authorities limited access to the shrine, citing security concerns. Less than 2,000 believers will be admitted to the church and roughly 200 police officers will be ensuring security there. The tightened security measures have been introduced due to heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians. Also, the dates of Orthodox Easter, Ramadan and Passover coincide this year, which may pose additional security risks at the scene. Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Christians Wait for 'Holy Fire' at Church of Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem Christians Wait for 'Holy Fire' at Church of Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem 2023-04-15T10:22+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

easter, christianity, holy fire, holy sepulcher, eastern christianity, orthodox christianity