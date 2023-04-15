https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/cop-city-activist-repression-demonstrates-who-politicians-serve-1109542876.html

Cop City Activist Repression Demonstrates Who Politicians Serve

Cop City Activist Repression Demonstrates Who Politicians Serve

2023-04-15

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Amanda Yee, host of the Radio Free Amanda podcast to discuss how the US war drive against China is reflecting the Cold War dynamic of containment used against the Soviet Union, how China has been encircled by US military bases and military alliances with nations in the Asia Pacific region, how the Belt and Road initiative is in part a response to this containment strategy that allows China to bypass US military dominated trade routes, and how sanctions on China’s ability to obtain semiconductors and efforts to ban TikTok are part of the tech war aimed at reducing China’s technological capabilities.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Omar Ocampo, researcher at the Institute for Policy Studies to discuss how investors buying real estate worsen the crisis of affordable housing in the US, how technology is being used to squeeze more profit out of housing for landlords and investors, and how a movement can demand more affordable housing in the short term and changes in the political process in the long term.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss a preliminary agreement between Dan Snyder and billionaire Josh Harris to sell the Washington Commanders NFL team, how this might affect the numerous investigations into the conduct of Snyder and Commanders team executives, FIFA’s decision to strip Indonesia of its hosting of the under-20 World Cup in response to protests against Israel’s participation in the tournament, and the Oakland Athletics MLB team’s attempts to obscure its financial situation in order to secure a move to another city.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kamau Franklin, organizer with Community Movement Builders in Atlanta and co-founder of Black Power Media to discuss efforts to stop Cop City in Atlanta and the charging of activists with domestic terrorism, the connections between the movement against Cop City in Atlanta and movements for justice around the country and the world, and how Democrats' messaging on gun control and other issues falls flat in the face of their real record on keeping corporations rich.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

