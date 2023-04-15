International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/elon-musk-creates-new-artificial-intelligence-company-xai-1109546054.html
Elon Musk Creates New Artificial Intelligence Company X.AI
Elon Musk Creates New Artificial Intelligence Company X.AI
Elon Musk created a new artificial intelligence company that will be incorporated in Nevada, a recent filing has revealed.
2023-04-15T02:33+0000
2023-04-15T02:30+0000
science & tech
elon musk
artificial intelligence (ai)
nevada
openai
las vegas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107245/94/1072459432_0:36:1920:1116_1920x0_80_0_0_de66acf4edd306e4f7b8a0f9d39b9b5e.jpg
The new company, called X.AI Corp., appears to be part of Musk's plan to make a rival effort to OpenAI, the company that launched ChatGPT in November, US media reported, citing state filings and researchers familiar with the billionaire's recruiting campaign. The filing, which registers the firm as a domestic corporation in Las Vegas, lists Musk as its sole director and Jared Birchall as its secretary. Birchall is known for serving as Musk's right-hand deputy and fixer, having been at the helm of the tech giant's family office Excession.Musk co-founded OpenAI eight years ago but quit after losing a struggle for power. Last month, Musk joined a group of tech executives and experts in calling for a freeze on AI development until safety standards are established. Musk did not respond to a request for comment on X.AI.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230329/musk-warns-against-progressing-beyond-gpt-4-as-report-says-ai-may-replace-300-mln-jobs-1108897125.html
nevada
las vegas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107245/94/1072459432_192:0:1728:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_fe596fe2fbc2d7e993b57d7df585af0c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, artificial intelligence, x.ai, nevada
elon musk, artificial intelligence, x.ai, nevada

Elon Musk Creates New Artificial Intelligence Company X.AI

02:33 GMT 15.04.2023
CC0 / / Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Elon Musk created a new artificial intelligence company that will be incorporated in Nevada, a recent filing has revealed.
The new company, called X.AI Corp., appears to be part of Musk's plan to make a rival effort to OpenAI, the company that launched ChatGPT in November, US media reported, citing state filings and researchers familiar with the billionaire's recruiting campaign.
The filing, which registers the firm as a domestic corporation in Las Vegas, lists Musk as its sole director and Jared Birchall as its secretary. Birchall is known for serving as Musk's right-hand deputy and fixer, having been at the helm of the tech giant's family office Excession.
Musk co-founded OpenAI eight years ago but quit after losing a struggle for power.
Artificial Intelligence - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2023
Science & Tech
Musk Warns Against Progressing Beyond GPT-4 as Report Says AI May Replace 300 Mln Jobs
29 March, 12:11 GMT
Last month, Musk joined a group of tech executives and experts in calling for a freeze on AI development until safety standards are established.
Musk did not respond to a request for comment on X.AI.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала