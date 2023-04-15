https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/explosion-sounds-off-amid-japanese-pms-wakayama-speech-kishida-unharmed-1109546658.html

Explosion Sounds Off Amid Japanese PM's Wakayama Speech, Kishida Unharmed

Explosion Sounds Off Amid Japanese PM's Wakayama Speech, Kishida Unharmed

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida evacuated from Wakayama event after explosion sounds off moments after a flare-like object was seen being thrown toward the leader.

2023-04-15T03:09+0000

2023-04-15T03:09+0000

2023-04-15T03:21+0000

asia

japan

fumio kishida

explosion

flares

evacuation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102159/31/1021593102_0:0:3172:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_1c4c084b8dfa0319d17d79fa30dbab57.jpg

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated early Saturday from a venue in Japan's Wakayama city after an explosion sounded off as he was was preparing to give a speech.Local media reported that Kishida was unharmed and detailed that the explosion was heard as a flare-like object was seen being thrown in the direction of the prime minister. One person has since been detained over the incident.The incident took place at about 11:30 a.m. local time, just after Kishida wrapped a tour of the Saikasaki fishing grounds. The prime minister attended the event to support the by-election for the district.Footage from the scene captured the aftermath as dozens scrambled to safetyJapanese media reported that Kishida has since canceled his speech in Wakayama, and is currently at the Wakayama Prefecture main police headquarters.MORE DETAILS TO COME

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

fumio kishida, japan, wakayama, explosion