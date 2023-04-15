https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/explosion-sounds-off-amid-japanese-pms-wakayama-speech-kishida-unharmed-1109546658.html
Explosion Sounds Off Amid Japanese PM's Wakayama Speech, Kishida Unharmed
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated early Saturday from a venue in Japan's Wakayama city after an explosion sounded off as he was was preparing to give a speech.Local media reported that Kishida was unharmed and detailed that the explosion was heard as a flare-like object was seen being thrown in the direction of the prime minister. One person has since been detained over the incident.The incident took place at about 11:30 a.m. local time, just after Kishida wrapped a tour of the Saikasaki fishing grounds. The prime minister attended the event to support the by-election for the district.Footage from the scene captured the aftermath as dozens scrambled to safetyJapanese media reported that Kishida has since canceled his speech in Wakayama, and is currently at the Wakayama Prefecture main police headquarters.MORE DETAILS TO COME
03:09 GMT 15.04.2023 (Updated: 03:21 GMT 15.04.2023)
Being updated
