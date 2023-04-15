https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/fbi-arrests-pentagon-leaker-whats-next-1109541789.html

FBI arrests Pentagon leaker: What's next? On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the identification and arrest of the alleged Pentagon leaker.

Oli London - Media personality and influencerMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystAquiles Larrea - CEO of Larrea Wealth ManagementIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Oli London to discuss the outrage over Dylan Mulvaney's partnership with Bud Light.In the second hour, security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to Fault Lines about the arrest of Jack Teixeira, a US Air National Guardsman that is accused of being the Pentagon files leaker.In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to wealth management expert Aquiles Larrea about FTX's potential comeback and what this means for cryptocurrency.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

