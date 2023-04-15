https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/former-cia-director-marjorie-taylor-greene-not-fit-to-hold-public-office-1109564530.html

Former CIA Director: Marjorie Taylor Greene "Not Fit to Hold Public Office"

Former CIA Director: Marjorie Taylor Greene "Not Fit to Hold Public Office"

During an interview, former CIA Director John Brennan criticized Marjorie Taylor Greene and argued that she is not fit to hold a public office due to her comments.

2023-04-15T23:41+0000

2023-04-15T23:41+0000

2023-04-15T23:41+0000

americas

us

john brennan

marjorie taylor greene

jack teixeira

liz cheney

eric swalwell

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/07/1081381735_0:336:2446:1712_1920x0_80_0_0_2a3d83bbdacdcca29c9a4024e08b6abc.jpg

He specifically mentioned her recent defense of Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, who was arrested and charged for leaking sensitive and classified military documents, including information about national security issues.He also pointed out that Greene could maintain her views that the US should not help Ukraine, but should also condemn the leak that has harmed American interests.Greene's tweets on Thursday where she defended Teixeira by suggesting that he was an enemy to the Biden administration because he is white, male, Christian, and anti-war drew the attention of other politicians.Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) criticized Greene, saying that she "cannot be trusted with America's national security information". Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) also slammed Greene, calling Teixeira "one of the biggest traitors America has ever seen".

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/pentagon-leaks-5-key-revelations-1109396000.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

john brennan, marjorie taylor greene defends jack teixeira, pentagon teixeira leak, what is the fate of teixeira, us authorities about teixeira leaks