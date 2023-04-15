https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/former-cia-director-marjorie-taylor-greene-not-fit-to-hold-public-office-1109564530.html
Former CIA Director: Marjorie Taylor Greene "Not Fit to Hold Public Office"
Former CIA Director: Marjorie Taylor Greene "Not Fit to Hold Public Office"
During an interview, former CIA Director John Brennan criticized Marjorie Taylor Greene and argued that she is not fit to hold a public office due to her comments.
2023-04-15T23:41+0000
2023-04-15T23:41+0000
2023-04-15T23:41+0000
americas
us
john brennan
marjorie taylor greene
jack teixeira
liz cheney
eric swalwell
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/07/1081381735_0:336:2446:1712_1920x0_80_0_0_2a3d83bbdacdcca29c9a4024e08b6abc.jpg
He specifically mentioned her recent defense of Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, who was arrested and charged for leaking sensitive and classified military documents, including information about national security issues.He also pointed out that Greene could maintain her views that the US should not help Ukraine, but should also condemn the leak that has harmed American interests.Greene's tweets on Thursday where she defended Teixeira by suggesting that he was an enemy to the Biden administration because he is white, male, Christian, and anti-war drew the attention of other politicians.Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) criticized Greene, saying that she "cannot be trusted with America's national security information". Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) also slammed Greene, calling Teixeira "one of the biggest traitors America has ever seen".
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/pentagon-leaks-5-key-revelations-1109396000.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/07/1081381735_0:107:2446:1942_1920x0_80_0_0_070c1e7da1a363458e2360ba8aec97d7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
john brennan, marjorie taylor greene defends jack teixeira, pentagon teixeira leak, what is the fate of teixeira, us authorities about teixeira leaks
john brennan, marjorie taylor greene defends jack teixeira, pentagon teixeira leak, what is the fate of teixeira, us authorities about teixeira leaks
Former CIA Director: Marjorie Taylor Greene "Not Fit to Hold Public Office"
During an interview, former CIA Director John Brennan criticized the actions of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and argued that she is not fit to hold a public office due to her past and current comments.
He specifically mentioned her recent defense of Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira
, who was arrested and charged for leaking sensitive and classified military documents, including information about national security issues.
"...therefore, I believe she should not be involved in any type of sensitive, classified information. And she does have some clearances because of her role within the Congress and position on the committee,” added Brennon.
He also pointed out that Greene could maintain her views that the US should not help Ukraine, but should also condemn the leak that has harmed American interests.
Greene's tweets on Thursday where she defended Teixeira by suggesting that he was an enemy to the Biden administration because he is white, male, Christian, and anti-war drew the attention of other politicians.
Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) criticized Greene, saying that she "cannot be trusted with America's national security information". Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) also slammed Greene, calling Teixeira "one of the biggest traitors America has ever seen".