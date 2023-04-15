https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/holy-fire-delivered-to-moscow-for-orthodox-easter-1109564646.html

'Holy Fire' Delivered to Moscow For Orthodox Easter

'Holy Fire' Delivered to Moscow For Orthodox Easter

Holy Fire, which is said to be an annual miracle where blue light emanates from the supposed tomb of Jesus Christ was delivered to Moscow in observance of Orthodox Easter

On Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the Holy Fire had descended at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, which is built over the place where Jesus Christ was crucified, buried and resurrected. A Sputnik correspondent reported in the early hours of Sunday that the Holy Fire was delivered to the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, as well as 11 other churches in the Russian capital. According to the Orthodox tradition, the Holy Fire is a miracle that occurs every year at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Holy Saturday, the day before Orthodox Easter, when a blue light emanates from the tomb of Jesus Christ. Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter this year on April 16. Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending the overnight Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, located a few hundred meters from the Kremlin. The midnight mass is led by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.

