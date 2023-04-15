International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/hungary-poland-ban-agricultural-imports-from-ukraine--1109564251.html
Hungary Joins Poland, Bans Agricultural Imports From Ukraine
Hungary Joins Poland, Bans Agricultural Imports From Ukraine
Hungary and Poland have both announced bans on the importation of agricultural products from Ukraine to protect farmers in those countries
2023-04-15T21:49+0000
2023-04-15T21:54+0000
world
ukraine
poland
hungary
agricultural
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/18/1097752019_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0c64f97722ccafb4f50921b540380232.jpg
"The [Hungarian] government is committed to protecting the interests of the Hungarian farming community, so in the absence of any meaningful EU measures, it temporarily bans imports of grains and oilseeds, as well as several other agricultural products produced in or coming from Ukraine, into Hungary, as Poland did," the statement read. The ban is set to remain in place until June 30, 2023, according to the statement. By that time, Budapest expects the European Union to work out measures to support European farmers and revise the regulations on duty-free imports of agricultural products from Ukraine.Earlier on Saturday, Poland also banned imports of Ukrainian agricultural products of both plant and animal origin until June 30, according to a decree of the minister of economic development and technology.Its annex specifies that the ban covers grains, sugar, fruits and vegetables, wine, many types of meat, milk and dairy products, among other items.Prior to the decree, the Polish Cabinet held a meeting in Warsaw, where Agriculture Minister Robert Telus outlined the current problems related to the uncontrolled inflow of cheap agricultural products from Ukraine. Members of the Council of Ministers, chaired by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, discussed possible solutions and formal measures Poland can take to protect its farmers and consumers, as well as stabilize the agricultural market.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/polish-cabinet-authorizes-temporary-ban-on-ukrainian-grain-imports-1109556926.html
ukraine
poland
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/18/1097752019_161:0:2892:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_307450d23774ce8ad1dc5da4eaf6137c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine grain, ukraine exports, imports, poland, hungary
ukraine grain, ukraine exports, imports, poland, hungary

Hungary Joins Poland, Bans Agricultural Imports From Ukraine

21:49 GMT 15.04.2023 (Updated: 21:54 GMT 15.04.2023)
© Sputnik / Dmitry Makeev / Go to the mediabankA view shows wheat to be harvested in a field in Zaporozhye region, Ukraine.
A view shows wheat to be harvested in a field in Zaporozhye region, Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2023
© Sputnik / Dmitry Makeev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungary has followed Poland's lead and banned imports of grains, oilseeds and a range of other agricultural products from Ukraine until June 30, 2023, Hungarian Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy said on Saturday.
"The [Hungarian] government is committed to protecting the interests of the Hungarian farming community, so in the absence of any meaningful EU measures, it temporarily bans imports of grains and oilseeds, as well as several other agricultural products produced in or coming from Ukraine, into Hungary, as Poland did," the statement read.
The ban is set to remain in place until June 30, 2023, according to the statement. By that time, Budapest expects the European Union to work out measures to support European farmers and revise the regulations on duty-free imports of agricultural products from Ukraine.
A combine harvester gathers grain from a field in Ukraine (file). - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2023
Economy
Polish Cabinet Authorizes Temporary Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports
13:50 GMT

Earlier on Saturday, Poland also banned imports of Ukrainian agricultural products of both plant and animal origin until June 30, according to a decree of the minister of economic development and technology.
"Based on ... the law dated April 16, 2004 ‘On foreign trade management’ ... the import of agricultural products made in or imported from Ukraine to the territory of the Polish Republic is banned until June 30, 2023," the document read.
Its annex specifies that the ban covers grains, sugar, fruits and vegetables, wine, many types of meat, milk and dairy products, among other items.
Prior to the decree, the Polish Cabinet held a meeting in Warsaw, where Agriculture Minister Robert Telus outlined the current problems related to the uncontrolled inflow of cheap agricultural products from Ukraine. Members of the Council of Ministers, chaired by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, discussed possible solutions and formal measures Poland can take to protect its farmers and consumers, as well as stabilize the agricultural market.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала