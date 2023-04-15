https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/hungary-poland-ban-agricultural-imports-from-ukraine--1109564251.html

Hungary Joins Poland, Bans Agricultural Imports From Ukraine

Hungary Joins Poland, Bans Agricultural Imports From Ukraine

Hungary and Poland have both announced bans on the importation of agricultural products from Ukraine to protect farmers in those countries

"The [Hungarian] government is committed to protecting the interests of the Hungarian farming community, so in the absence of any meaningful EU measures, it temporarily bans imports of grains and oilseeds, as well as several other agricultural products produced in or coming from Ukraine, into Hungary, as Poland did," the statement read. The ban is set to remain in place until June 30, 2023, according to the statement. By that time, Budapest expects the European Union to work out measures to support European farmers and revise the regulations on duty-free imports of agricultural products from Ukraine.Earlier on Saturday, Poland also banned imports of Ukrainian agricultural products of both plant and animal origin until June 30, according to a decree of the minister of economic development and technology.Its annex specifies that the ban covers grains, sugar, fruits and vegetables, wine, many types of meat, milk and dairy products, among other items.Prior to the decree, the Polish Cabinet held a meeting in Warsaw, where Agriculture Minister Robert Telus outlined the current problems related to the uncontrolled inflow of cheap agricultural products from Ukraine. Members of the Council of Ministers, chaired by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, discussed possible solutions and formal measures Poland can take to protect its farmers and consumers, as well as stabilize the agricultural market.

