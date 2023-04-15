International
WATCH LIVE: Israelis Rally Against Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv
Israel saw the outburst of political protests when the plan to reform judicial system was unveiled by Justice Minister Yariv Levin.
Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv, Israel, where citizens continue to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to reform the judicial system.The Israeli government insists that the reform will allow for balancing the three branches of power. According to the plan, the Knesset – the Israeli parliament – will be granted with the power to override court rulings and to control the selection of judges. The opposition has dubbed the bill a "coup attempt." After the announcement of the reform plan, protests erupted.Recently, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to suspend the reform and seek a compromise, but rallies have not stopped.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
16:45 GMT 15.04.2023
© AP Photo / Sebastian ScheinerIsraeli protesters carry large Israeli flag (File)
Israel experienced an outburst of political protests when a plan to reform the judicial system was unveiled by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in January.
Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv, Israel, where citizens continue to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to reform the judicial system.
The Israeli government insists that the reform will allow for balancing the three branches of power. According to the plan, the Knesset – the Israeli parliament – will be granted with the power to override court rulings and to control the selection of judges. The opposition has dubbed the bill a "coup attempt." After the announcement of the reform plan, protests erupted.
Recently, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to suspend the reform and seek a compromise, but rallies have not stopped.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
