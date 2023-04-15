https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/israelis-rally-against-judicial-reform-in-tel-aviv-1109555392.html

Israelis Rally Against Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv

Israelis Rally Against Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv

Israel saw the outburst of political protests when the plan to reform judicial system was unveiled by Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

2023-04-15T16:45+0000

2023-04-15T16:45+0000

2023-04-15T16:45+0000

world

political protest

middle east

israel

benjamin netanyahu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093223684_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7c0afe40d4638eabd1e8724ad94c84de.jpg

Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv, Israel, where citizens continue to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to reform the judicial system.The Israeli government insists that the reform will allow for balancing the three branches of power. According to the plan, the Knesset – the Israeli parliament – will be granted with the power to override court rulings and to control the selection of judges. The opposition has dubbed the bill a "coup attempt." After the announcement of the reform plan, protests erupted.Recently, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to suspend the reform and seek a compromise, but rallies have not stopped.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Anti-government protesters rally in Tel Aviv Anti-government protesters rally in Tel Aviv 2023-04-15T16:45+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, political protests, judicial reform in israel, protests in tel aviv, protests against netanyahu